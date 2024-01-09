‘Everyone loses’ as Mack Hansen misses Ireland’s Six Nations campaign

This is the second time Mack Hansen has faced a period on the sidelines with a shoulder dislocation. Photograph: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

Ireland must plan their defence of the Six Nations without Mack Hansen after the 25-year-old Connacht winger underwent surgery on a dislocated shoulder suffered in the 22-9 win over Munster on New Year’s Day.

Hansen is expected to be out of action for three to four months, and his absence from the Ireland squad has been exacerbated with news that Leinster’s Jimmy O’Brien has also been ruled out with a neck injury.

This is the second occasion Canberra-born winger Hansen has faced a period on the sidelines with a shoulder dislocation, having also suffered the injury during his three-year tenure at the Brumbies in Australia.

The latest injury has provoked concern from Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins, who is preparing his side for Saturday’s Champions Cup clash away to Lyon.

“We were surprised there wasn’t at least further scrutiny on the clearout to be brutally honest,” said Wilkins. “But if the citing officer decides it is not at least a discussion level of being a possible red card, then there is no further we can take it.”

The injury occurred late in the second half when Munster’s John Hodnett delivered a hit on Hansen as he attempted to produce a turnover at a ruck. The incident forced Hansen’s exit from the field with oxygen being administered.

While disappointed to lose Hansen for several months, Wilkins says there will be a knock-on effect to the Irish campaign in the Six Nations.

“Most of all [it is] disappointing for Mack. He was starting to find some form and rhythm, having been stop-start since the World Cup, so everyone loses out in that sense, and I think the fans will miss watching him play as well.”

However, the popular winger is still “very much around” the team at the Sportsground.

“He has not lost his sense of humour thankfully,” says Wilkins. “He was in with us at the end of last week. It’s about keeping his spirits up and the key thing is to get this surgery and these initial couple of days out of the way and you can start on that rehab campaign.”

Unfortunately for Wilkins, Hansen is also joined on the sidelines by talented young centre Cathal Forde, who has also suffered a shoulder injury and will be further assessed next week, while there are hopes scrumhalf Caolin Blade, who is undergoing return-to-play protocols, will be available.

“We have to treat the Lyon game as a must-win for us. Mathematically it might not be, but I think realistically looking at the other fixtures, this week and next week in our pool, we need to win in Lyon.

“We have a few injuries we have to manoeuvre around and also have to be really aware of some bodies who might have played an awful lot of minutes over the last couple of months. We will be going strong and certainly treating it as a must-win.

“Going to Lyon, they have had their struggles, so there is an opportunity there. At the same time French teams at home are a different proposition. I expect them to come fully loaded and look to get a win against us at home. They will want to do that in front of their home fans and get some confidence from that.

“I’m expecting Lyon to be full strength, hungrier than ever and more determined that ever.”

Also ruled out are Paul Boyle (face), Santiago Cordero (knee), Diarmuid Kilgallen (hamstring), Seán O’Brien (foot), Tiernan O’Halloran (foot) and Colm Reilly (ankle).