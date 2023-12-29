Sam Prendergast starts at outhalf as Leinster make 14 changes for Ulster clash

Sam Prendergast starts at outhalf as Leo Cullen has announced a heavily rotated Leinster XV to take on Ulster at the RDS on New Year’s Day (5.15pm kick-off).

Making just his second start of the season, Prendergast is one of 14 changes from the side that beat Munster 3-9 on St Stephen’s Day. Jamison Gibson-Park has recovered after being a late scratch from the starting line-up on Tuesday as he starts at scrumhalf. Elsewhere in the backline, Liam Turner makes his first start since the season-opening loss to Glasgow, Robbie Henshaw lines up alongside him at 12.

In the backthree, Jimmy O’Brien is at fullback with Hugo Keenan rested, while Tommy O’Brien returns from injury to line up on the wing. Rob Russell is the only player from the side that beat Munster who keeps his place.

📥 | 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗟𝗲𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗥𝘂𝗴𝗯𝘆 𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝗼𝗳 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰 𝗶𝘀 𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲...



Here is the #LeinsterRugby team to face @UlsterRugby on New Year's Day in a sold-out RDS Arena!#LEIvULS #FromTheGroundUp pic.twitter.com/e67cTtUFbm — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) December 29, 2023

In the forwards, Cian Healy starts for the first time this season as Dan Sheehan and Thomas Clarkson join him in the frontrow. Jason Jenkins and James Ryan form the lock pairing while Ryan Baird and Will Connors start in the backrow alongside the returning Caelan Doris.

Michael Ala’alatoa, Joe McCarthy, Jack Conan, Luke McGrath and Harry Byrne all move to the bench having started in Thomond Park. The other replacements are Jack Boyle, Lee Barron and Josh van der Flier.

Monday’s visitors to the RDS, Ulster, have made five changes to the starting line-up that beat Connacht at home last time out. In an all new frontrow, Springbok World Cup-winner Steven Kitshoff starts alongside Rob Herring and Tom O’Toole in the only changes to the pack.

The other two new faces are Billy Burns who comes back in at 10 as Jake Flannery drops out of the 23, while Luke Marshall replaces James Hume at centre.

🚨 Team News



Nothing like an Interpro derby to kick off the new year 💥



Your Ulster side to take on @leinsterrugby at the RDS Arena 😤 pic.twitter.com/UbuDrQfkbH — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) December 29, 2023

Will Addison, Rob Baloucoune and Jacob Stockdale once again make up the backthree, while Stuart McCloskey and John Cooney also keep their places in the backline.

The backrow of Nick Timoney, Sean Reffell and Matty Rea is unchanged as is the lock pairing of Iain Henderson and Kieran Treadwell.

Tom Stewart, Andy Warwick, Scott Wilson, Alan O’Connor, Dave Ewers, Nathan Doak, Mike Lowry and Jude Postlethwaite make up the replacements.

Leinster: Jimmy O’Brien; Tommy O’Brien, Liam Turner, Robbie Henshaw, Rob Russell; Sam Prendergast, Jamison Gibson-Park; Cian Healy, Dan Sheehan, Thomas Clarkson; Jason Jenkins, James Ryan; Ryan Baird, Will Connors, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: Lee Barron, Jack Boyle, Michael Ala’alatoa, Joe McCarthy, Jack Conan, Luke McGrath, Harry Byrne, Josh van der Flier.

Ulster: Will Addison; Rob Baloucoune, Luke Marshall, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale; Billy Burns, John Cooney; Steven Kitshoff, Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole; Kieran Treadwell, Iain Henderson; Matty Rea, Sean Reffell, Nick Timoney;

Replacements: Tom Stewart, Andy Warwick, Scott Wilson, Alan O’Connor, Dave Ewers, Nathan Doak, Mike Lowry, Jude Postlethwaite.