All Blacks must be more balanced to beat Ireland, Dave Rennie says

Dave Rennie will take charge of New Zealand for the third time when his team host Ireland in Eden Park on Saturday. Photograph: Grant Down/AFP via Getty Images

Andy Farrell believes his current Irish side need the performance of their lives in their third Nations Championship game at Eden Park next Saturday (kick-off 7.10pm local time/8.10am Irish). But there is huge pressure on Dave Rennie and the All Blacks, too, as they face into just his third Test as their head coach.

Ireland may have the daunting task of trying to end the All Blacks’ 52-game, 32-year unbeaten sequence in their Auckland fortress, but the flip side of that coin is that this rebooted All Blacks side have to protect that record.

This was hinted at when Rennie was asked whether Saturday’s match represented the biggest Test yet for him and his side, and he did his best to deflect the suggestion.

“Well, your next Test is always your biggest Test. So yes, it’s a big game in the context of our season and before we head away. The Irish are a very good side. So, yeah, it’s a big Test.”

Based in their swanky hotel overlooking Auckland harbour on a glorious sunny day, Rennie maintained his theme when asked whether the All Blacks’ extraordinary Eden Park record would add to his team’s nerves.

“It’s not something I’ll reflect on because I don’t think it helps,” he said. “This is just about us getting our prep right and our mindset right and performing well, and there’s a lot of motivating factors for our boys wearing the All Black jersey and I guess that whole fortress mindset at Eden Park is one of those.”

Rennie has also been on the other side of the fence. In 2022 he coached the Wallabies’ side who were beaten 40-14 at Eden Park, and you’d wonder which is the more pressurised position?

“It’s always nice to go to Eden Park. It’ll be nice having a lot of supporters cheering for us. Look, it’s been a fortress, but what’s happened in the past counts for little.

“It’s about us making sure we get our prep right and mindset right to play against an Irish side who last time they toured this country, they won a series,” said Rennie, recalling Ireland’s 2-1 comeback series win, albeit they lost the first Test in Eden Park by 42-19.

“They’re a quality side. They’ve got a lot of strong connections, a lot of guys who have played an enormous amount of footy together over the last few years, and they’re very well coached, so they’ll be well prepared.

“They’re very skilful, their forwards have got a really good short passing game. They’ll ask lots of questions of us there and at set piece.

“Defensively, their ability to fill the field… they’re a good side. We’ve got to be patient in an effort to break them down.”

Rennie, who has called up Reiko Ioane to the squad, said there was “a healthy respect” for the Irish team and this extended to the players as well. Which is why, although dipped into Jordie Barrett’s insider knowledge from his time with Leinster, this seemingly wasn’t as necessary as would have been the case previously.

“Yeah, we had a leaders’ meeting last night, and so we did get him to confirm some of our thoughts. I mean, a lot of our guys have played the Irish a lot. I know a lot about them. I reckon the boys watch a lot more northern hemisphere footy than they might have half a dozen years ago, and so know a lot about the players.

“And, of course, the Irish command a lot of respect through what they’ve achieved. So, we know what’s coming and we’re going to have to be very good in a lot of areas.”

One of those areas involves restricting the influence of Jamison Gibson-Park and Sam Prendergast.

“Leinster have had a massive influence on Irish rugby for a lot of years. I like their combinations – really strong. Jamison is a big part of their success. We need to make life difficult for him so he can’t play on the front foot and apply pressure that way. They’re both very good.”

Rennie admitted the All Blacks had overplayed their hand in the first half against Italy on Saturday, when they struggled to a 14-10 half-time lead before running out as 47-17 winners. Rennie said they would need a more balanced approach against Ireland.

“What we did talk about pregame and again at half-time [against Italy] was that we’ve got to be prepared to kick the ball a little bit. Just to break the game up because then we forced them to kick back to us, and then we got opportunities to counter, and we found with the Italians that once they kicked back, they weren’t anywhere near as organised defensively.

“So, it’s got to be balanced. Ireland are a very good defensive side. They’re going to kick a lot of ball and try to apply pressure through that, so we need to get excited about it and work hard for opportunities. But we’re going to have to balance our game out.”