URC: Second half comeback sees Connacht overcome Ulster

Connacht 22 Ulster 20

The score was the same, but the reverse of their last meeting in Galway as Connacht prevailed by just two points over their Ulster counterparts in this showdown at the Sportsground.

Both sides entered the game looking to make it a hat-trick of URC victories, and it looked for long periods that Ulster would prevail. They had recorded a 22-20 win over Connacht at Christmas, before losing their URC play-off quarter-finals to Connacht. That was a game Ulster’s Dan McFarland described as their worst of the season, and with “history around that”, McFarland arrived in Galway seeking revenge. They came mightily close, but having led 3-20 within minutes of the resumption of the second half, Connacht scored 19 points without reply.

Both sides had already lost a player after an early clash of heads between Shamus Hurley-Langton and Rueben Crothers, necessitating Connacht’s Jarrad Butler and David McCann to make an early introduction.

And, although Connacht dominated possession and territory in a frantic opening, they spurned a great opportunity to score when fullback Tiernan O’Halloran produced a superb break before Jarrad Butler was hauled down just shy of the line. It would be the closest Connacht would come to scoring a try, and instead were reliant on a Jack Carty penalty after 20 minutes when Ulster’s McCann was penalised at the breakdown. Within minutes Ulster had replied, capitalising on a similar offence with outhalf Jack Flannery dissecting the posts from halfway to level matters. And although Connacht enjoyed more than half the possession stakes in the opening 40 minutes, Ulster’s defence was well organised and effective.

They also started winning the collisions, but were denied a score courtesy of Connacht’s defensive efforts. Conor Oliver produced the necessary tackle before Dylan Tierney-Martin won the turnover to relieve the pressure on their own line, but eventually the visitors reaped their just rewards. A burst upfield from lock Harry Sheridan provided Flannery with space to score under the posts, converting his try for a 10-3 lead. Three minutes later Connacht were penalised for not releasing and Flannery stroked his kick from the 10m line to put his side to 13-3 ahead at the break.

It got even better for Ulster immediately after the restart scrumhalf Shanahan was in support to claim a second try, thanks to a porous Connacht defence which Ben Moxham exposed, extending the lead to 20-3.

It was to be their last. Ulster conceded a penalty which Connacht sent to touch, and from a resulting maul, it was Cathal Forde who finished to the line for the home side’s first try after 49 minutes, with Carty adding the extras. Within minutes a second penalty created the opportunity as Carty opted to kick for touch. Joe Joyce did the necessary up front to make inroads before Oliver tidied up. Aungier delivered to Jack Carty who found Tom Farrell who crossed after 53 minutes, with Carty’s conversion closing the gap to 17-20.

Connacht could have levelled after 65 minutes spurning a kick at goal, but Prendergast was eventually held up over the line, and two minutes later Carty missed a kick just outside the 22.

However, in the 72nd minute Carty once again sent the penalty to touch just five metres out, and although stymied by Ulster temporarily, Carty delivered the perfect kick for Diarmuid Kilgallon who finished in the left corner to give the home side a slender lead for the first time. Although Carty’s conversion was just wide, it was enough to maintain their third win on the trot.

Connacht: T O’Halloran; B Ralston, T Farrell, C Forde, D Kilgallen; J Carty, C Blade; D Buckley, D Tierney-Martin, J Aungier; O Dowling, J Joyce’ S Hurley-Langton, C Oliver, C Prendergast.

Replacements: J Butler for Hurley-Langton, (1 min), N Murray for Dowling (41), J Duggan for Buckley and D Robertson-McCoy for Aungier (both 61), C Reilly for Blade (61), Smith for O’Halloran (67),T McElroy for D Tierney Martin (69), D Hawkshaw for Farrell (72).

Ulster: E McIlroy; A Sexton, J Hume, S Moore, B Moxham; J Flannery, D Shanahan; E O’Sullivan, J Andrew, J French; A O’Connor, H Sheridan; M Rea, R Crothers, N Timoney.

Replacements: D McCann for Crothers (1 min), B Carson for Hume (47), A Warwick for O’Sullivan (52), G McGrath for French, Billy Burns for Flannery and N Doak for Shanahan (all 59), J Hopes for Sheridan (65).

Referee: Morne Ferreira (SARU)