Bundee Aki nominated for World Rugby player of the year

Ireland's inside centre Bundee Aki scores a try against New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals. Aki has been shortlisted for World Rugby's men's player of the year. Photograph: Getty Images

Ireland’s Bundee Aki has been named on the shortlist for World Rugby men’s player of the year award alongside France captain Antoine Dupont, New Zealand’s Ardie Savea and Eben Etzebeth of South Africa.

The Connacht midfielder was central to the Grand Slam win earlier this year and was among the top performers at the Rugby World Cup in France. Josh van der Flier (2022), Johnny Sexton (2018), and Keith Wood (2001) are the only Irish players to have won the award previously.

The winner will be named in Paris on Sunday, the day after the Springboks and All Blacks meet in the World Cup final.

Aki had a superb tournament in France despite Ireland’s customary quarter-final exit and led the attack stats through the pool phase, while scrumhalf Dupont, who won the award in 2021, could not lead his side to victory on home soil.

Lock Etzebeth will be a strong candidate with his powerful displays in the second row a feature of the Springboks’ form this year, but loose-forward Sevea has been outstanding too and a key player for the All Blacks.

The nominations for breakthrough player of the year include two New Zealanders in wing Mark Tele’a and prop Tamaiti Williams.

South Africa outhalf Manie Libbok, who did not make his side’s match-day 23 for the World Cup final on Saturday, and French wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey are the other nominees.

Hugo Keenan has also been nominated in the try of the year category while Ireland head coach Andy Farrell is named alongside New Zealand’s Ian Foster, South Africa’s Jacques Nienaber and Fiji’s Simon Raiwalui for coach of the year.

The nominees in four more women’s categories will be announced separately at the conclusion of the WXV tournament.

World Rugby Awards 2023

Men’s 15s player of the year

Bundee Aki (Ireland), Antoine Dupont (France), Eben Etzebeth (South Africa), Ardie Savea (New Zealand)

Coach of the year

Andy Farrell (Ireland), Ian Foster (New Zealand), Simon Raiwalui (Fiji), Jacques Nienaber (South Africa)

Men’s 15s breakthrough player of the year

Louis Bielle-Biarrey (France), Manie Libbok (South Africa), Mark Tele’a (New Zealand), Tamaiti Williams (New Zealand)

Men’s try of the year

Duhan van der Merwe (Scotland, v England), Damian Penaud (France v Ireland), Hugo Keenan (Ireland v France), Vinaya Habosi (Fiji v Georgia)

Men’s 7s player of the year

Leroy Carter (New Zealand), Rodrigo Isgro (Argentina), Marcos Moneta (Argentina), Akuila Rokolisoa (New Zealand)

Women’s 7s player of the year

Michaela Blyde (New Zealand), Maddison Levi (Australia), Tyla Nathan-Wong (New Zealand), Reapi Ulunisau (Fiji)