Áras to host live podcasts and broadcasts in Irish under President Connolly’s initiative

Broadcasters and podcasters will be offered the use of Áras an Uachtaráin for live Irish language broadcasts over the course of 2027 as part of a year-long initiative by President Catherine Connolly to encourage greater use of the language.

Connolly announced the new plan, Tógra Gaeilge an Uachtaráin (The President’s Irish language initiative), at a media event in the Áras on Tuesday.

The President has said Irish would have a “central importance” for her during her seven-year term and she would work to help the language flourish.

Announcing details of her plan, she said podcasters, radio and TV organisations alike would be welcome to have live broadcasts hosted from the Áras in the Phoenix Park.

Connolly will also visit every Gaeltacht in the country between now and November 2027 as a show of her support for those who speak Irish as a native language.

She has also said she intends to visit libraries throughout the State to emphasise the importance of literature and also to encourage reading in Irish.

The first summer garden party of 2027 will be in the Irish language, to celebrate and acknowledge the current resurgence of the language.

A performing arts piece in the Irish language will be hosted in the Hyde Room of the Áras in April of next year.

“A central vision for this presidency is that the Irish language should be understood as a living language, a language of communication which expresses the soul, spirit and energy of our country with strength and pride.

“At my inauguration I promised that the Irish language would not be confined to a quiet corner in the Áras. Through this initiative I hope to build on this promise and engage with all who speak our language,” she said.

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Irish President Catherine Connolly. Photograph: Steve Welsh/PA Wire

At her inauguration, the President said she would make Irish the working language of the Áras. To that end, she said staff in the building had begun to take Irish classes, and some had started academic courses in Irish.

Connolly said it was done in an atmosphere of encouragement and no pressure was put on any employee compelling them to learn.

Asked if she was concerned about the demise of the Irish language, and the inability of the State when it came to language revival policies, Connolly said she was hopeful about the future of the language. She said the view was reinforced during visits to Irish-speaking communities and Irish language centres and initiatives during her first year in office.

A small informal committee was behind the President’s initiative, including Pádraig Ó Macháin, professor of modern Irish in University College Cork.

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