Meath footballer Vikki Wall is being integrated into the Irish Sevens programme

Meath's Vikki Wall is hoping to make the Irish sevens squad for next year's Olympics in Paris. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Former women’s Footballer of the Year Vikki Wall has signed a contract with the Irish Rugby Football Union and is being integrated into their Sevens programme.

Ahead of next year’s Paris Olympics, the two-time All-Ireland winner with Meath will feature in upcoming development competitions in Spain and France.

The 25 year-old, who also had a spell with North Melbourne in the AFLW, will hope to then be a part of the squad for the first SVNS series event in early December in Dubai.

“Vikki is in the Sevens programme now since the start of August so she is a contracted player,” IRFU head of women’s performance and pathways Gillian McDarby explained during a media conference on Thursday morning.

“Her dream is to go to the Olympics. She is making great progress and she will get exposed to game time now in the development competitions in Elche (in Spain) and Marcoussis (in France) and we will start to monitor her progress there and whether we bring her into the World Series set-up in Dubai.”

The Ireland women’s Sevens squad realised their Olympic dream in May by securing the fourth and final automatic qualification berth through the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series with a pulsating 10-5 victory over Fiji at the France Sevens in Toulouse.