Sport

Dearbhaile Brady adds bronze for Ireland on closing day at World Para Swimming European Championships

Ireland finish with seven medals in Turkey

Dearbhaile Brady won four medals at the World Para Swimming European Championships this week. Photograph: Ian MacNicol/Sportsfile
Dearbhaile Brady won four medals at the World Para Swimming European Championships this week. Photograph: Ian MacNicol/Sportsfile
Mary Hannigan
Sat Sept 12 2026 - 19:191 MIN READ

Dearbhaile Brady took her tally of medals at the World Para Swimming European Championships to four on the final day of the event in Turkey, winning bronze in the 100m breaststroke final on Saturday.

Added to Róisín Ní Riain’s haul of a gold and two silver, Brady’s result brought Ireland’s total to seven medals in the championships.

The Derry swimmer set a lifetime best in the morning’s heats and shaved almost three additional seconds off that mark in the final. Brady came from fourth at the turn to take bronze, adding to her three silver medals from earlier in the week.

“I’m happy with a bronze, it’s not one of my best events,” said Brady. “It’s been a good week, I’ve learned a lot to take into next year, a lot of positives. It’s about putting the head down and taking it day by day.”

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Ní Riain finished fifth in her last event, the 400m freestyle. While she was disappointed with the placing, she was happy with her week’s work, highlighted by the successful defence of her 100m backstroke title.

“I would have liked to end if on a little bit of a better note, but I have to be happy coming away from this week,” she said.

Limerick’s Ellie Lynch finished seventh in the 100m backstroke final on her European debut, while Luke O’Donoghue clocked a personal best to take eighth in the 100m backstroke final.

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Mary Hannigan

Mary Hannigan

Mary Hannigan is a sports writer with The Irish Times