LIVE Rugby World Cup warm-up: Ireland v Italy

Welcome to the Aviva Stadium for our live blog of Ireland’s opening game in the Bank of Ireland Nations Series – the first of three warm-up matches on the road towards next month’s World Cup in France.

It’s Gordon Manning here, I’ll be taking you through all the action from a Test match where individual performances could prove more important than the result.

With Johnny Sexton suspended, Jack Crowley gets the chance to impress at outhalf tonight against Italy. This is a real audition for the Munster player ahead of the World Cup as Andy Farrell weighs up his options at 10.

“I’m 100 per cent sure there are some individuals that will take the field saying to themselves that this a big chance and big opportunity for me,” said Farrell during the week. “You’ve got to surround those people with good enough experienced players as well to be able to judge them properly, so we’re looking forward to that.”

Iain Henderson captains Ireland, who are hoping to chalk up a 14th consecutive victory over Italy. Kick-off is at 8pm.