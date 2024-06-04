URC quarter-finals: Kick-off time, team news and TV details for Munster, Leinster and Ulster games

Who, what, where and when?

The start of the URC playoffs. On Friday at 7.35pm, Munster welcome the Ospreys to Thomond Park. The next day, at 5pm, Leinster take on Ulster at the Aviva Stadium.

TV details

TG4 are on broadcast duty for both matches. Their coverage of Munster vs Ospreys starts at 7.25pm, Leinster vs Ulster the next day gets under way at 4.30pm.

Are there tickets?

It looks like plenty of tickets are still going. On Ticketmaster, you can nab some for Thomond Park for €20 at the cheapest rate, the equivalent for the Aviva are €25.

Path to the knock-outs

Munster have finished the URC regular season like a train, winning nine league games in a row, including an impressive mini-tour of South Africa and an interpro victory last weekend over Ulster. Such a run sees them finishing top of the standings heading into the quarter-finals.

This ensures that they have home advantage for as long as they stay in the competition, a huge advantage that means they won’t have any arduous journeys to South Africa which, as we have seen both in the URC and Champions Cup, can essentially kill off much of a team’s chances.

Leinster focused on Europe for the last month or so, opting to rotate a number of their first choice XV in the build-up to the unsuccessful Champions Cup final while also easing back a handful of players into fitness. The strategy has backfired somewhat, a pair of defeats in South Africa and to Ulster the week before their Toulouse outing seeing them finish in third.

Ulster beat Leinster twice this season in the URC. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

It’s not disastrous, they still have a home tie against Ulster but, in all likelihood, they will have to travel down to Pretoria at a week’s notice to face the Bulls should they see off their northern rivals this weekend.

As for Ulster themselves, a difficult run under previous head coach Dan McFarland meant they had a battle on their hands to make the top eight. However, under new boss Richie Murphy, they beat Cardiff, Benetton and Leinster at home to end up finishing in sixth. Their reward is a tricky tie in Dublin but, in reality, considering where Ulster were at one point this season, making the knock-outs can be seen as recovery enough for this season.

Team news

Leinster have Garry Ringrose back fit after a lengthy absence due to a shoulder injury. He hasn’t played at all since featuring against Scotland in the Six Nations on St Patrick’s weekend. Charlie Ngatai is also back fit but Jack Conan requires further assessment before they decide if he’s fit. He was withdrawn at half-time during last weekend’s victory over Connacht.

Ulster look to be light on locks ahead of this weekend with Alan O’Connor (head) and Kieran Treadwell (calf) both looking to be doubtful. Iain Henderson has already been ruled out for the rest of the season. Ethan McIlroy (back) and Stuart McCloskey (groin) both were subbed of injured during last weekend’s defeat to Munster and require further assessment.

Munster will be light on outhalf cover with Joey Carbery set to miss the Ospreys game with a thumb injury. Tom Ahern (ankle) and Rory Scannell (ankle) are both also out. Diarmuid Barron (foot), Josh Wycherley (face) and Antoine Frisch (leg/groin) have all returned to training and look to be available.

Munster will name their team on Thursday at lunchtime, Leinster and Ulster will follow suit on Friday.