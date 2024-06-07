Ireland fall to Canada upset to leave World Cup hopes hanging by a thread

Canada (137-7) (Nicholas Kirton 49; Barry McCarthy 2-24) beat Ireland (125-7)(Mark Adair 34; Dilon Heyliger 2-18) by 12 runs.

This time around, the New York playing surface cannot be blamed for Ireland’s batting woes. A defeat to Canada, a second in three days after the India result on Wednesday, leaves this Irish side on the brink of World Cup elimination with still half of their games to go.

Ireland’s inability to find regular boundaries in the middle overs cost them dear as astute Canadian bowling plans saw off a late fightback from George Dockrell (30) and Mark Adair (34) as Ireland ultimately fell to a 12-run upset. It is Canada’s first victory in the history of this competition.

After the promise of a better playing surface in response to the farcical scenes on Wednesday, tournament organisers would have been delighted that Canada battled their way 137. This time, Ireland won the toss and elected to bowl after the hospital pass of batting first in the last game.

Not that the improved pitch was without its demons. Mark Adair’s first delivery of the match zipped and nipped off a heavy length. Josh Little’s first offering kept low. The first wicket came when Navneet Dhaliwal cut an Adair delivery which stuck in the surface straight to point, George Dockrell taking a sharp chance.

Further dismissals came as Aaron Johnson pulled Craig Young firmly but straight to the fielder in the deep. He doubled up shortly thereafter, inducing an edge from Pargat Singh to fly down to another man on the boundary rope, earning reward for his consistency when hammering away on a good length.

Gareth Delany took a stunning one-handed catch off his own bowling to remove Dilpreet Bajwa, Ireland looking like they were now turning the screw. That reckoned without the contribution of Nicholas Kirton, Canada’s number five hitting five boundaries in an effort of 45. Barry McCarthy was expensive, costing 20 runs off his first two overs while Young’s final set saw him veer from his previously successful length to the tune 18 runs.

Ireland did drag things back. McCarthy returned from his inauspicious start with two overs which saw two wickets and just four runs, his variation of pace, length, and ability to ask batters to hit to the longer boundary working beautifully. Adair backed him up at the death, conceding a respectable 16 runs off his final two overs.

A target of 138 would be tricky on this pitch. The uneven bounce which largely disappeared at the back end of Canada’s innings returned with the new ball as Ireland came out to bat. Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie looked to have a plan of seeing off the danger and waiting for the pitch to flatten out.

That approach lasted until the last over of the powerplay. Stirling tried to up the ante but the aggression did not come off as he skied Jeremy Gordon straight up in the air. Balbirnie followed minutes later, offering leg-spinner Junaid Siddiqui a simple return catch via the leading edge.

Cue a long, drawn out Irish demise. Harry Tector survived a close run out chance but was bowled in the same over by Saad Bin Zafar, the left-arm spinner skidding the ball past the outside edge. Lorcan Tucker was run out shortly before Campher departed via a stunning, diving catch in the deep from Johnson after a Dilon Heyliger bouncer. Gareth Delany lasted seven balls, nicking off to give Heyliger a second.

The disastrous span from overs seven to 13 saw Ireland lose six wickets for just 33 runs. With seven overs to go, the required run rate was touching 11 with most of the Irish batters back in the dugout.

In the 16th over, George Dockrell finally pulled one over mid wicket, the first Irish boundary since the last ball of the powerplay. Canada deserve credit for their bowling plans, more often than not firing the ball into the pitch, taking the assistance on offer and forcing Ireland to hit to the sizeable square boundaries.

Further blows did come with Dockrell going down the ground and Adair pulling over square leg. Two close no ball decisions went against Ireland, Kaleem getting away with full tosses which were close to above waste height.

Despite the fightback, Canada held on. Gordon bowled the last over with Ireland needing 17. Twice he bowled a heavy length, inducing a precious dot and then a wicket when Adair skied one straight back to him. New man Barry McCarthy couldn’t swing for the fences.

Ireland fell 12 runs short, leaving them needing to beat an in-form USA side and Pakistan in Florida next week and results elsewhere to go their way, to have any hope of extending their tournament.