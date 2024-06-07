Man charged with murder of Josip Štrok remanded in custody

Mark Lee (43) was arrested on Thursday in connection with death of Josip Štrok in Clondalkin in March. Photograph: Collins Courts

A man has been remanded in custody charged with the murder of a Croatian national who died after he suffered severe head injuries in west Dublin.

Carpenter Josip Štrok (31), who lived in central Dublin, was wounded at Grange View Way, Clondalkin, on March 30th. His friend David Družinec (28) was allegedly attacked during the same incident.

Štrok died from his injuries four days later, on April 3rd, in Tallaght Hospital.

Gardaí arrested Mark Lee (43), who is of no fixed abode and unemployed, on Thursday and held him at Clondalkin station He was charged at 1.31pm onFriday with the murder of Štrok.

He was brought to appear before Judge Michael Connellan at an evening sitting of Dublin District Court.

Dressed in a pink and white striped shirt, light blue jeans, and runners, he sat silently at the side of the courtroom clutching a black anorak.

Det Garda Linda Ryan told the court that the accused “made no reply” when charged.

The District Court cannot consider bail in a murder case, which requires an application before the High Court.

Judge Connellan remanded Mr Lee, who has yet to indicate a plea, in custody to appear via video link at Cloverhill District Court on June 13th for directions from the Director of Public Prosecution.

He also granted legal aid after noting from the defence solicitor, Philip Denieffe, that the accused “is not currently working”. A statement of his means was also handed into court.

He is the third person charged in connection with the death of Štrok.

In April, Connor Rafferty (19) of Castlegrange Close, Clondalkin, and Anthony Delappe (18) of Melrose Avenue, Clondalkin, were both charged at Ballyfermot Garda station with the murder of Štrok and assault causing harm to Mr Družinec on March 30th.