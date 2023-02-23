Italy team to face Ireland: Paolo Garbisi returns at outhalf

Paolo Garbisi returns at outhalf as one of three changes to Kieran Crowley’s side from defeat against England in round two.

Garbisi has played for the Azzurri just once so far this season and missed the start of the Championship through a sprained ligament in his right knee but returns to spearhead the attack after making his return to action for club side Montpellier last weekend.

The other change in the backline sees Pierre Bruno restored to the wing, which pushes Tommaso Menoncello to inside centre with Luca Morisi dropping to the bench.

The sole change in the forwards comes at tighthead as Simone Ferrari replaces Marco Riccioni.

Ferrari, who started against France in round one, links up once more with ever-presents Giacomo Nicotera and Danilo Fischetti.

Niccolò Cannone and Federico Ruzza resume their partnership in the second row, while Sebastian Negri, Michele Lamaro and Lorenzo Cannone form the back row.

Stephen Varney joins Garbisi in the half-back positions, while Juan Ignacio Brex partners Menoncello in the midfield.

The back three is comprised of Bruno, Edoardo Padovani and Ange Capuozzo.

One change on the bench sees Giovanni Pettinelli return as back row cover in place of the injured Jake Polledri, while Crowley has gone with a 5-3 bench split as both Morisi and Tommaso Allan feature in the matchday 23.

Italy team to play Ireland: Ange Capuozzo; Edoardo Padovani, Juan Ignacio Brex, Tommaso Menoncello, Pierre Bruno; Paolo Garbisi, Stephen Varney; Danilo Fischetti, Giacomo Nicotera, Simone Ferrari; Niccolò Cannone, Federico Ruzza, Sebastian Negri, Michele Lamaro (capt), Lorenzo Cannone

Replacements: Luca Bigi, Federico Zani, Marco Riccioni, Edoardo Iachizzi, Giovanni Pettinelli, Alessandro Fusco, Luca Morisi, Tommaso Allan