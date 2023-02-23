Ireland team to face Italy named with Ross Byrne set to make first Six Nations start

As expected, Andy Farrell has promoted six players from the replacements’ bench who helped to seal the epic win over France for Ireland’s third match of the 2023 Guinness Six Nations against Italy at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

The most eye-catching sees Craig Casey partner Ross Byrne in what will be just a second and third Test start for both halfbacks, and a first start in the Six Nations for each player.

The 23-year-old Casey made his international debut in the corresponding round three game in Rome two years ago, but his only start to date was in the win over the USA in July 2021 when a restricted crowd of 3,000 was permitted. Byrne’s two starts both came in defeats against England at Twickenham, namely in the 2019 World Cup warm-up match and in the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup.

In light of the ankle injury Tadhg Beirne suffered against France which ended his run of 14 consecutive Test starts Iain Henderson, who was a replacement in both of the Welsh and French games, when replacing Beirne in the 46th minute, is reunited with James Ryan, who captains the side for a seventh time. It will be Henderson’s first Test start since last season’s Six Nations.

READ MORE

Jack Conan has also been promoted at number eight with Caelan Doris, man of the match against France, shifting to blindside as Peter O’Mahony is named on the bench.

Ronan Kelleher impressively bridged a gap of exactly one year from Test rugby with his performance off the bench against France and now makes his first Test start since that round two game last year. Dan Sheehan, who missed the French game a fortnight ago with a hamstring strain, is among the replacements.

There is also an element of rotation at inside centre, where Bundee Aki starts after filling his brief as an impact replacement in Ireland’s last three games, a role which is now handed to Stuart McCloskey.

Dave Kilcoyne and Tom O’Toole remain the backup props, while Ryan Baird is recalled to the bench. Conor Murray and Jack Crowley are the backup halves.

IRELAND: Hugo Keenan (Leinster); Mack Hansen (Connacht), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Bundee Aki (Connacht), James Lowe (Leinster); Ross Byrne (Leinster), Craig Casey (Munster); Andrew Porter (Leinster), Rónan Kelleher (Leinster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht); Iain Henderson (Ulster), James Ryan (Leinster, capt); Caelan Doris (Leinster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster), Jack Conan (Leinster).

Replacements: Dan Sheehan (Leinster), David Kilcoyne (Munster), Tom O’Toole (Ulster), Ryan Baird (Leinster), Peter O’Mahony (Munster), Conor Murray (Munster), Jack Crowley (Munster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster).