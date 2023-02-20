Six Nations 2023: Italy v Ireland - TV details, kick-off time, team news and more

James Lowe in action for Ireland during a previous Six Nations clash against Italy. Photograph: Filippo Monteforte/AFP via Getty

When is it, where is it on, who else is playing this weekend?

Italy will play Ireland at 2.15pm at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Saturday, February 24th in the third game of the 2023 Six Nations. Wales then play England at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff at 4.45pm. On Sunday, France play Scotland at the Stade de France in Paris at 3pm Irish time.

How can I watch it?

The game is on free to air on Virgin Media One in Ireland. You can also watch the game on UTV. If you can’t be by a TV or want additional coverage, check out our live blogs on Irish Times Sport.

READ MORE

What is the state of play in the table?