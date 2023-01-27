URC teams: Will Connors returns from injury while Joey Carbery starts for Munster

Will Connors has been named on the bench for Leinster's URC clash with Cardiff. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Leinster vs Cardiff, Saturday January 28th, RDS, 5.05pm kick-off, live on RTÉ

Will Connors is set for a long-awaited return from injury during Leinster’s URC clash with Cardiff on Saturday night. The backrow forward, sidelined since Leinster’s victory over the Sharks back in October, has been named on the bench by Leo Cullen.

In the starting XV, Leinster have opted predominantly for youth in the backline. Luke McGrath partners Harry Byrne at halfback, with Ben Brownlee and Liam Turner outside them in the centres. In the backthree, Dave Kearney is the lone experienced head as Rob Russell starts on the opposite flank with Chris Cosgrave at fullback.

In the forwards, Rhys Ruddock captains the side in a backrow that also features Scott Penny - his 50th appearance for the province - and Max Deegan. Brian Deeny, who made his European debut against Gloucester a fortnight ago, is at lock next to Ross Molony, with Michael Milne, John McKee and Michael Ala’alatoa in the frontrow.

Former Ireland U20 wing Aitzol King is set for a senior Leinster debut. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

James Culhane and former Ireland U20 flyer Aitzol King are set for debuts off the bench, with Charlie Tector providing the outhalf cover.

Leinster: Chris Cosgrave; Rob Russell, Liam Turner, Ben Brownlee, Dave Kearney; Harry Byrne, Luke McGrath; Michael Milne, John McKee, Michael Ala’alatoa; Ross Molony, Brian Deeny; Rhys Ruddock (capt), Scott Penny, Max Deegan.

Replacements: Tadgh McElroy, Marcus Hanan, Thomas Clarkson, James Culhane, Will Connors, Nick McCarthy, Charlie Tector, Aitzol King.

Benetton vs Munster, Saturday January 28th, Stadio Monigo, 2.30pm kick-off, live on TG4

Both Joey Carbery and Ben Healy are in the matchday squad for Munster for their trip to Italy to take on Benetton. Carbery continues to take up the starting outhalf role since his omission from Ireland’s Six Nations squad, while Ben Healy has been released from Scotland camp to take up a spot on the bench given the game falls outside the international window.

Ben Healy has been in training with the Scotland squad but is in Munster's 23 for the weekend. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

It is Carbery’s 50th appearance in a Munster shirt.

Elsewhere, Fineen Wycherley makes his first appearance in almost four months after recovering from a shoulder injury. He is one of a number of changes from last week’s defeat to Toulouse, with Liam Coombes, Malakai Fekitoa and Paddy Patterson coming into the backline and Josh Wycherley, Roman Salanoa, Jack O’Sullivan and Alex Kendellen joining the pack.

In the absence of Peter O’Mahony (Six Nations duty) and Jack O’Donoghue (suspended), Niall Scannell captains the side.

Academy forwards Mark Donnelly, Cian Hurley and Ruadhan Quinn are named among the replacements. Donnelly is set for his first appearance of the campaign while 19-year-old Quinn, an exciting prospect in Ireland’s U20 Six Nations squad, earns the chance for more caps after becoming Munster’s youngest player when he lined out against Zebre in October.

Munster: Shane Daly; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Malakai Fekitoa, Liam Coombes; Joey Carbery, Paddy Patterson; Josh Wycherley, Niall Scannell (capt), Roman Salanoa; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O’Sullivan, John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Mark Donnelly, Stephen Archer, Cian Hurley, Ruadhan Quinn, Neil Cronin, Ben Healy, Rory Scannell.