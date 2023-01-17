Versatile Exeter backrow Dave Ewers to join Ulster next season

Ulster have added to their loose forward stocks for next season with the signing of versatile Exeter Chiefs backrow Dave Ewers.

The 32-year-old, who is known for his physicality and impact on the pitch, can play as both a flanker and number eight.

Ewers has amassed over 200 senior appearances since for the English side, and was involved in the club’s historic double of Champions Cup and Premiership in 2020.

“Ulster is a proud club with a reputation on the pitch which reaches far and wide, and I look forward to calling myself one of the Ulster men from next season onwards,” said Ewers.

READ MORE

“I have made many memories with Exeter Chiefs over the years, and now I’m excited to see what this next chapter in my career holds as part of a club with big goals.”

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland said of the new signing: “Dave has demonstrated over a terrific career at Exeter that he loves to carry ball, and is one of the top gainline-winning forwards in the Premiership. His size, work rate, and skillset will dovetail nicely with our other backrows.

“We look forward to welcoming him to Ulster to add depth and further experience to our backrow, as we remain firmly focused on our ambitions as a squad.”