Bench boost sees Leinster recover from sluggish start to see off the Ospreys

Ospreys 19 Leinster 24

Leinster may well have left the Swansea.com stadium with four points to add to their league tally, but the backlash to a sluggish opening hour could well cost those on the fringes of European involvement over the coming weeks as a late injection from the bench was required to help Leo Cullen’s side secure a come from behind victory over the Ospreys.

With 55 minutes on the clock, the Welsh side held a six point lead thanks to Keenan Giles’ score and the boot of Cai Evans, not to mention a powerful defensive performance that shut down Leinster’s attack time and again.

However, when Cullen made five changes in one go with just over 20 minutes remaining, the script flipped. Ross Byrne took over from his bother Harry, a move that gave the attack more cutting edge, helping to set up a late Jimmy O’Brien score that put the game out of reach after Dan Sheehan and Hugo Keenan had crossed earlier on in the piece.

Ospreys started much the better of the two sides, working their way into a deserved 10-point lead after 15 minutes. Their game plan was simple, but readily effective: an early Nicky Smith jackal aside, they were content to leave the breakdown alone and instead stock the defensive line.

Despite having as much as 71 per cent of the ball, perhaps lacking the extra power of the likes of Andrew Porter, Ryan Baird and Caelan Doris in the carry, Leinster found themselves repelled time and again on the gain line by a physical defensive effort, albeit Brian Deeny did his best to make up the deficit with a series of strong efforts. The conditions didn’t help either, Cian Healy and Harry Byrne (twice) spilling the ball forward in the 22, albeit the latter was unfortunate to have two less than sympathetic passes offered to him.

Byrne’s first start of the season was a mixed bag. A few good carries and pieces of distribution aside, twice he kicked out on the full, on one occasion costing Sheehan an easy score due to an overcooked cross-kick, and he was replaced by his brother with the game in the melting pot.

Blink and you might have missed it 👀



Quick play by @Ospreys and they get the first try of the night ⚫🏉#BKTURC #URC | #OSPvLEI pic.twitter.com/8FJz9Pfb1V — BKT United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial) January 7, 2023

Ospreys opened the scoring when Justin Tipuric cleverly pinned Byrne at a breakdown in front of the posts to earn a penalty. Minutes later, Morgan Morris took a free-kick quickly - one of three first half infringements by Leinster at the scrum as the Ospreys frontrow smelled blood. Scrambling, Leinster did not number up down the blindside, allowing Rebuen Morgan-Wiliams to draw the last man and put Keelan Giles away in the corner.

Morgan-Williams nearly set up a second score that could well have put the game out of sight early when sending Kieran Williams, named player of the match thanks to his relentless carrying, through a gaping hole. Leinster’s defence drifted off the centre thinking he was in front of his scrumhalf. Referee Andrea Piardi let play get to within inches of the line before agreeing, bringing proceedings back for a forward pass.

Frustration abounding, Leinster were always going to respond. With Dan Sheehan and Ross Molony back in the side, the lineout was a different beast to last week’s error-laden effort, offering Ngatai consistent good ball with which to do damage on first phase. Eventually, Ospreys’ discipline started to let them down, gifting the solid lineout space to attack inside the 22.

37 nóim #OSPvLEI@ospreys - 10@leinsterrugby - 10



Níl tada isir no foirne anois agus Dan Sheehan ag aimsiú úd roimh leath ama



Dan Sheehan gets a try before half time which puts the teams level at half time@IrishRugby @URCOfficial#URC #Rugby pic.twitter.com/vOrgea2hmU — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) January 7, 2023

Jimmy O’Brien went close after a good hands sent him into space, Williams’ try-saver in the corner halting Leinster temporarily before, half-an-hour in, Byrne finally got the province on the board with a penalty. Minutes before half-time, Ngatai earned go-forward off a lineout, setting up Foley to go down the blind side, taking out Tipuric with a wonderful flat, long pass to Sheehan who forced his way over in the corner. Byrne levelled from out wide.

Leinster’s improved accuracy didn’t stick after the break, a spill and subsequent offside allowing Evans to quickly retake the lead off the tee. The first dangerous attack of the second half did come from Leo Cullen’s side, Foley doing well to break from deep after mopping up a dangerous chip in behind, only for the counter-attack to be halted by Rhys Davies getting in over the ball inside the 22.

Come 50 minutes, Cullen decided changes en masse were required as both the entire frontrow and the halfback pairing were replaced. Not that the desired effect came immediately; the new frontrow’s first act was another penalty concession at the scrum. Another infringement, this one for offside further up the park, then allowed Evans to stretch the lead out to six. Leinster also lost John McKee in that passage just moments after coming on due to a worrying head injury.

That called for the return of Sheehan, almost an immediate blessing in disguise as, on his first lineout throw back, a short exchange with Michael Milne at the front saw Sheehan break, only to be denied by last man Giles.

Leinster were relying on scraps rather than consistent phase play for their best opportunities. Larmour earned a significant one when pressuring Jack Walsh who inexplicably let Osborne’ kick bounce in his 22, flooding the breakdown to earn the penalty. True to form on the night, though, Leinster’s accuracy let them down as Dewi Lake pinched the ball at the maul.

63 nóim #OSPvLEI@ospreys - 16@leinsterrugby - 17



Úd iontach ag fir na Laighin le Hugo Keenan ag úsáid a luas chun an úd a fháil



Great try from Leinster as Hugo Keenan uses his pace to get his try as Byrne converts@IrishRugby @URCOfficial#URC #Rugby pic.twitter.com/9QDTZ1mqMT — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) January 7, 2023

That was Lake’s last act, but his replacement, Scott Baldwin, saw his first involvement open the floodgates for Leinster. Attacking just inside the Ospreys half, two passes out the back sucked in too many defenders, leaving the hooker Baldwin in a speed mis-match with Keenan, who easily burned the frontrow on the outside when the support didn’t bite in. Ross Byrne put his side in the lead for the first time with the conversion.

The score was a momentum shift if ever there was one. Right from the kick-off, Conan earned a breakdown penalty that set up another platform, Michael Milne getting held up over the line moments later. Ospreys only managed to get the goal-line drop out away before Leinster spun the ball wide, Larmour and Osborne linking to feed O’Brien who stepped inside one defender and powered through another for the score.

Ospreys’s defensive excellence had evaporated in the space of four minutes, costing them 14 points in the process. They did narrow the gap through another Evans penalty, and further Leinster set-piece indiscretion allowed a late attack in the 22 via a booming touchfinder from their kicker, but the visitors took their turn to flex defensive muscle when Vakh Abdaladze earned a critical jackal penalty.

Leinster’s sluggish opening hour cost them a try bonus point on the night - Ross Byrne took no risks with a late attack, booting the ball off the park instead of searching for the fourth score - something which in reality is unlikely to come back to bite them in the final playoff seedings. In the more immediate future, it could well cost a number of hopefuls game time over the upcoming European fortnight.

Scoring sequence: 11 mins Evans pen 3-0; 15 mins Giles try, Evans con 10-0; 21 mins H Byrne pen 10-3; 37 mins Sheehan try, H Byrne con 10-10; half-time 10-10; 44 mins Evans pen 13-10; 55 mins Evans pen 16-10; 65 mins Keenan try, R Byrne con 16-17; 69 mins O’Brien try, R Byrne con 16-24; 73 mins Evans pen 19-24

Ospreys: Cai Evans; Mat Protheroe, Michael Collins, Kieran Williams, Keelan Giles; Jack Walsh, Reuben Morgan-Williams; Nicky Smith, Dewi Lake, Tomas Francis; Rhys Davies; Alun Wyn Jones, Ethan Roots, Justin Tipuric (capt), Morgan Morris.

Replacements: Joe Hawkins for Protheroe (7 mins), Huw Sutton for Roots (49 mins), Gareth Thomas for Smith, Tom Botha for Francis (both 51 mins) Harri Deaves for Morris (61 mins), Scott Baldwin for Lake (64 mins).

Leinster: Hugo Keenan; Jordan Larmour, Jamie Osborne, Charlie Ngatai, Jimmy O’Brien; Harry Byrne, Cormac Foley; Cian Healy, Dan Sheehan, Michael Ala’alatoa; Ross Molony, Brian Deeny; Rhys Ruddock (capt), Scott Penny, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Rob Russell for Ngatai (half-time), John McKee for Dan Sheehan, Michael Milne for Cian Healy, Vakh Abdaladze for Michael Ala’alatoa, Nick McCarthy for Foley, Ross Byrne for H Byrne (all 52 mins), Sheehan for McKee (54 mins, HIA), James Ryan for Molony (54 mins), Josh van der Flier for Penny (71 mins).

Referee: Andrea Piardi (FIR)