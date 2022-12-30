Leinster vs Connacht: Johnny Sexton returns as captain for New Year’s clash

United Rugby Championship: Leinster vs Connacht, Sunday January 1st, RDS, 7.35pm kick-off, live on RTÉ

Johnny Sexton returns to the Leinster starting line-up as captain ahead of the province’s New Year’s Day interpro against Connacht. It is the first time the Leinster and Ireland skipper has started a URC game since the win over Munster on October 22nd.

His return is one of 13 changes made by Leo Cullen to the side that narrowly worked past Munster on St Stephen’s Day with only Ryan Baird and Jordan Larmour retaining their places in the starting XV, albeit Baird moves from lock to flanker. He starts in a strong backrow that sees Josh van Der Flier and Caelan Doris return to the fold.

James Ryan is another international to return to the side, Brian Deeny partnering him in the secondrow while Michael Milne - who was on the bench but did not feature against Munster - Rónan Kelleher and Michael Ala’alatoa make up the rest of the frontrow. There is still no Tadhg Furlong with Vakhtang Abdaladze on the bench. Furlong has been battling an ankle injury for some weeks now.

Jamison Gibson-Park partners Sexton in the halfbacks while Charlie Ngatai has returned from a shoulder injury to line out at 12, Liam Turner partners him in midfield. Alongside Larmour, Rob Russell and Jimmy O’Brien make up the backfield.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 #𝐋𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐑𝐮𝐠𝐛𝐲 𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑!



Johnny Sexton captains the side

Milne and Deeney set for first starts of the season

Three Academy players on the bench

John McKee and Harry Byrne keep their places on the bench following the Munster match while Scott Penny - player of the match in Thomond Park - and Jamie Osborne both stay in the 23 having started last Monday. Marcus Hanan and Alex Soroka provide the remaining forward cover while Cormac Foley is the replacement scrumhalf.

As for Connacht, Andy Friend will have to do without Finlay Bealham, Josh Murphy and Mack Hansen for the trip to Dublin after an illness has had an effect on the Connacht camp. Bundee Aki also misses out according to the policy of limiting game time for those involved in the November internationals.

However, prop Peter Dooley and centre David Hawkshaw both start on their first opportunities to play in the RDS having moved from Leinster in the summer. The two are among the eight changes made to the line-up that narrowly lost to Ulster on December 23rd. Dave Heffernan, Dominic Robertson-McCoy, Darragh Murray, Shamus Hurley-Langton, Jarrad Butler and Diarmuid Kilgallen all also return.

Caolin Blade and Jack Carty are once again the halfback pairing, while Roscommon brothers Niall and Darragh Murray start in the secondrow together for the first time. Cian Prendergast is in the backrow alongside Hurley-Langton and Butler.

Tom Farrell partners Hawkshaw in the centres while Tiernan O’Halloran, John Porch and Kilgallen form the backthree.

Friend has named a strong bench with Tom Daly, Kieran Marmion, Conor Oliver and Oisín Dowling among those to be called upon.

Leinster: Jimmy O’Brien; Jordan Larmour, Liam Turner, Charlie Ngatai, Rob Russell; Johnny Sexton (capt), Jamison Gibson-Park; Michael Milne, Rónan Kelleher, Michael Ala’alatoa; Brian Deeny, James Ryan; Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: John McKee, Marcus Hanan, Vakhtang Abdaladze, Alex Soroka, Scott Penny, Cormac Foley, Harry Byrne, Jamie Osborne.

Connacht: Tiernan O’Halloran; Diarmuid Kilgallen, Tom Farrell, David Hawkshaw, John Porch; Jack Carty, Caolin Blade; Peter Dooley, Dave Heffernan, Dominic Robertson-McCoy; Darragh Murray, Niall Murray; Cian Prendergast, Shamus Hurley-Langton, Jarrad Butler.

Replacements: Shane Delahunt, Denis Buckley, Sam Illo, Oisín Dowling, Conor Oliver, Kieran Marmion, Tom Daly, Byron Ralston.