McBryde insists Leinster pack must be braced for a very different test

Racing92's French flanker Ibrahim Diallo looks over the scrum during the French club's heavy Champions Cup defeat to Leinster at the Stade Oceane in Le Havre. Photograph: Lou Benoist/AFP via Getty Images

While it looked from the outside like they produced a near perfect scrummaging performance in their demolition of Racing 92 in the Heineken Champions Cup last Saturday, Leinster assistant coach Robin McBryde insists there are still some areas where the province’s pack can improve.

Supplementing an impressive solo try from team captain Garry Ringrose, the front-row triumvirate of Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Ed Byrne joined flanker Josh van der Flier in crossing the whitewash over the course of a 42-10 pool stage triumph over Racing in Le Havre.

Leinster also dealt with the set-piece threat posed by the Racing forwards for large spells, but McBryde felt the introduction of South African prop Trevor Nyakane posed a different challenge for the eastern province.

He also recognises that Gloucester are an even more formidable outfit when it comes to the technical side of the game and the Blues will have to be prepared for a physical confrontation on their return to home soil.

“When he [Nyakane] came on he caused us a bit of difficulty. He scrummages in a certain way as well. We need to be able to deal with that a bit better. Problem-solve a little bit on the field as it were. There’s a different mindset from Racing 92. They normally play in Paris with a big crowd atmosphere and Finn Russell at 10,” McBryde explained at a Leinster media briefing in UCD yesterday.

“Their overall mindset or game plan was a little different from what we’re going to be faced with on Friday. Gloucester, Gallagher Premiership. You’re going to have to have a solid set-piece playing in that league.

“They’re coming from a completely different background. They’ve got the best maul, they’ve got the most successful lineout. On opposition and their own ball. We’re going to have to plan accordingly. It’s just a different challenge on Friday night.”

Meanwhile, a decision is set to be made on the availability of Jonathan Sexton and his international colleague Tadhg Furlong for Friday’s game as the week progresses.

Sexton significantly increased his training load towards the end of last week, having been sidelined with a calf injury that saw him being withdrawn from Ireland’s starting line-up for their final autumn Test against Australia on November 19th.

An ankle issue saw Furlong being replaced in the final minutes of their United Rugby Championship win over Ulster at the beginning of this month and he also stepped things up in advance of the province’s trip to Racing.

“They’re just starting running, so it’s going to be a big step for them. A big leap. They’re going to need to go through certain protocols. To do that in a condensed and short week is a big ask,” McBryde said of the duo.

Bangor native McBryde was addressing the media for the first time since Warren Gatland returned to the role of head coach with the Wales national team.

Before joining the Leinster set-up in 2019, McBryde spent 12 years as an international scrum specialist alongside the former Ireland supremo. In addition to winning four Six Nations titles (three of which led to Grand Slam successes), Gatland also guided Wales to fourth-place finishes at the 2011 and 2019 World Cups during his first stint in charge.

McBryde revealed he hasn’t spoken in-depth to Gatland since his reappointment – it remains unclear who he has lined up for McBryde’s old job in the Welsh backroom team – but isn’t overly surprised that he is returning to the Test arena.

“I’ve exchanged texts with him, wished him all the best, but that’s where it was left. I don’t know what his plan is going to be with regards to the existing staff there. We’ll see how that one plays out. I don’t know the ins and outs of it, but I suppose and he said it himself, there’s a lot on the line with regards to the legacy he left behind,” McBryde added.

“He’s coming back in order to grab things and shake them up and to try to make Wales a little bit better from a national perspective. Hopefully he can do that ahead of the Six Nations and the World Cup.”