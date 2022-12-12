Terenure crumble amid Cookies comeback

Young Munster's Harry Fleming and David Begley celebrate after coming from behind to beat league-leaderers Terenure. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Terenure College’s eight-match winning streak in Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A was ended by Young Munster at a foggy Tom Clifford Park.

Shay McCarthy followed up on a Dan Goggin cross-field kick, which was collected by Conor Hayes, to score a decisive 77th-minute try, the Cookies securing a stirring 24-18 win to pull back within a point of the top four.

Terenure had led 12-3 at half-time thanks to tries from Craig Adams and Luke Clohessy, but Dan Walsh, replacement Paulo Leleisiuao and McCarthy all crossed during the second half to steer Gearoid Prendergast’s men to their fourth straight victory.

Captain Matt D’Arcy got amongst the tries on his 32nd birthday as his Clontarf team saw off Garryowen 36-10 to move within three points of Terenure at the summit.

Bottom side Garryowen were still in contention at half-time, trailing 12-10 on Castle Avenue’s 4G pitch. Flanker Johnny Keane barged over for their try, with a closing penalty from Jack Delaney making it a two-point game.

However, with the Light Blues awarded a total of four yellow cards, they were unable to keep pace with ‘Tarf. The hosts’ first two scores came from Dylan Donnellan via mauls, with the hooker now top of the division’s try-scoring charts with nine tries.

A second-half penalty try was followed by backs Hugh Cooney, D’Arcy and Ben Murphy, who profited late on from a Cooney break down the left wing.

Meanwhile, Division 1B leaders Buccaneers lost for the first time in eight rounds. An 81st-minute penalty from replacement Craig Ronaldson saw Naas claim a hard-fought 24-21 win in a game played at Tullow RFC.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISIONS - ROUND 9

DIVISION 1A:

CLONTARF 36 GARRYOWEN 10, Castle Avenue 4G pitch

YOUNG MUNSTER 24 TERENURE COLLEGE 18, Tom Clifford Park

BALLYNAHINCH v UCD – Postponed

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY v CORK CONSTITUTION – Postponed

LANSDOWNE v SHANNON – Postponed

DIVISION 1B:

NAAS 24 BUCCANEERS 21, Tullow RFC

BANBRIDGE v OLD WESLEY – Postponed

MALONE v CITY OF ARMAGH – Postponed

ST. MARY’S COLLEGE v HIGHFIELD – Postponed

UCC v OLD BELVEDERE – Postponed

DIVISION 2A: Ballymena v Queen’s University – Postponed; Cashel v Blackrock College – Postponed; Dolphin 28 Old Crescent 31, Musgrave Park; Nenagh Ormond v Navan – Postponed; UL Bohemians v MU Barnhall – Postponed

DIVISION 2B: Sligo 7 Galway Corinthians 24, Hamilton Park; Belfast Harlequins v Malahide – Postponed; Galwegians 41 Enniscorthy 18, Crowley Park; Greystones 20 Wanderers 19, Dr Hickey Park; Rainey Old Boys v Dungannon – Postponed

DIVISION 2C: Clonmel 26 Sunday’s Well 5, CBS High School Clonmel; Midleton v Bruff – Postponed; Omagh Academicals 15 Instonians 42, Thomas Mellon Playing Fields; Skerries 27 Bangor 20, Holmpatrick; Tullamore v Ballina – Postponed