McGrath provides another reminder of his enduring quality

Luke McGrath’s man of the match performance in what remains the biggest of the interprovincial derbies was a timely reminder of both his enduring qualities and Ireland’s depth chart at scrumhalf.

McGrath remains one of four capped Irish scrumhalves who again didn’t make the cut for the November squad announced by Andy Farrell last week, the others being Kieran Marmion, Caolin Blade and John Cooney – and of course that doesn’t included Nathan Doak.

Cooney is rumoured to be contemplating a switch to Scotland, as his father hails from Glasgow and having won the last of his 11 caps for Ireland against England on February 23rd, 2020 he would be able to play for the Scots from February next year under World Rugby’s changed eligibility rules.

Similarly, McGrath won the last of his 19 caps as a replacement in the 2019 World Cup quarter-final defeat by New Zealand, and as he was born in Ontario while his parents were living there for four years, the 29-year-old could also switch his allegiance to Canada.

Not for the first time, McGrath preferred to accentuate his desire to break back into the Irish squad as 17 of his Leinster teammates prepared to rejoin the Irish squad yesterday, even if being left out again doesn’t get any easier.

“Yeah, it’s a tough one. You definitely get hopeful every time it comes around, but I know the only way I’m going to get picked is if I play well with Leinster. I’ve just got to keep thinking that, even if I don’t get picked this time around you never know.

“I’ll keep staying positive, I love playing for Leinster so that keeps it nice and easy when disappointment with Ireland comes around.”

The fire still burns.

“Definitely, absolutely. You’d love to get a call, I just keep the head down, keep working and improving throughout the season.”

Being called into the Irish squad during last year’s November series and receiving feedback from Farrell and Mike Catt allows him to hold out hope.

“There’s a load of little things, but you’ve also got to know that it’s so unbelievably competitive. The other lads are playing very well as well, someone has to miss out.

“I’ve talked to Mike Catt a little bit, maybe not so recently, but I talked to Faz a little bit during the summer and I was even in camp last November a little bit. So, yeah, I’ve just got to keep playing well, there’s a few things I need to brush up on and who knows what will happen in the future.”

Save for one loose pass, which Jack O’Donoghue capitalised upon with a kick, chase and turnover in the build-up to Liam Coombes’ try, McGrath’s passing and speed to the breakdown was sharp in his 72-minute shift, but what really stood out was his carrying. There were six carries for 72 metres, including a try when powering through Ben Healy and David Kilcoyne.

He set the tone with a quick tap inside the Munster 22 when Scott Penny won a turnover penalty in the game’s first play, although he revealed: “I was really pleased today, I thought I grew into the game – James Ryan was getting after me for not giving him the pass after the quick tap.

“There’s still a lot to learn and keep improving, but I’m enjoying my rugby at the minute.”