Leo Cullen and Graham Rowntree must decide whether to stick or twist for Aviva showdown

There is a temptation to use the phrase “state of chassis” to describe fractured preparations ahead of Saturday’s United Rugby Championship (URC) match between Leinster and Munster at the Aviva Stadium given the proliferation of injuries. It’s a little melodramatic but the queue for the treatment tables in Dublin and Limerick respectively is similarly extensive.

Injuries in the back three represent an acute problem common to both teams. Keith Earls, Simon Zebo and Andrew Conway are definite absentees from a Munster perspective, Mike Haley is struggling to be fit having missed the victory over the Bulls, while Calvin Nash is trying to shake off a thigh strain.

Antoine Frisch’s (calf) absence further reduces the backline options available to Munster head coach Graham Rowntree. Shane Daly has played four competitive matches this season, all at fullback and was a try scorer for Emerging Ireland in the games against the Griquas and the Cheetahs.

His two appearances for Munster have also been in the 15 jersey against Cardiff and the Bulls, although he’s more effective than on the wing.

Munster’s centre combination of Malakai Fekitoa and Dan Goggin have provided stability in the backline, a constant in a changing sea of faces. In the search for fluidity and in building unit skills and understanding, backs coach Mike Prendergast might prefer continuity in personnel in the short-term, particularly when allowing the younger players to find their feet.

Injuries have given Patrick Campbell, Liam Coombes and Nash opportunities, Daly too, and there is a hope that Munster are brave in their selection on Saturday. The result won’t define the group, but intent represented by personnel and performance will make a statement, good or bad.

Joey Carbery and Craig Casey, facilitated by the work of the Munster pack, provided a pace, width and variety to Munster’s patterns against the Bulls last weekend; the arrival of Jack Crowley further enhanced that commitment to playing with a much better shape in attack.

Leinster find themselves in a similarly parlous state when it comes to preferred back three players. James Lowe and Jordan Larmour are out and although Hugo Keenan is approaching fitness, he has yet to play this season. According to the official bulletins emanating from Leinster that’s unlikely to change in time for the weekend.

Tommy O’Brien is also out, Dave Kearney might be fit, while Charlie Ngatai has picked up bumps and bruises in shouldering a heavy workload. Rob Russell got a couple of starts in the last fortnight and for the Connacht match was joined on the other wing by a fit-again Liam Turner.

There’s been an element of pick ‘n’ mix to the Leinster backline, including mid-match which saw Garry Ringrose fill in superbly as a winger – he scored a brace of tries – in a position he played for a time at school. Will Leo Cullen be tempted to break glass once again and play him on a wing, especially if Kearney isn’t quite ready to return?

Ciarán Frawley is fit, and an option in midfield, especially given that Johnny Sexton is expected to return at outhalf. Robbie Henshaw’s capacity to seamlessly slip between inside and outside centre roles is a huge plus; he’s been outstanding for Leinster, Ireland and the Lions.

It was instructive to note in a recent interview how Stuart Lancaster has challenged Henshaw to become a better all-round player. The centre explained: “He [Lancaster] asked ‘can you do this; can you grow this in your game?’ Distribution, taking on the line as he says, being physical.

“The leadership side of things, as you know, he is massive on. That is another area he said I could always grow, always get better at. I would be quiet enough in and around the team environment, but he is always challenging me to speak when I have something to say.” He’s eloquent enough on the pitch.

There’s no doubt that Henshaw and Ringrose are the preferred midfield combination, but the domino effect of injuries might necessitate a little lateral thinking. In the absence of Jamison Gibson-Park, Luke McGrath or Cormac Foley will take on the role of rugby metronome for their team.

Cullen, like Rowntree, is faced with a choice of whether to stick, and opt for the tried and trusted in an orthodox alignment, or to twist, and give youth its head. On Friday lunchtime the coaches will turn over their cards.