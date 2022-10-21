URC: Johnny Sexton back in side to captain Leinster against Munster

Johnny Sexton is back to captain the Leinster side to face Munster in the URC on Saturday evening.

In the back three, Ciarán Frawley comes in at fullback with Jimmy O’Brien and Jamie Osborne on the wings.

Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose are selected in the centre, with Luke McGrath and captain Johnny Sexton the half backs.

In the pack Cian Healy starts this week at loosehead, with Tadhg Furlong at tighthead and Dan Sheehan starting his fifth game of the season at hooker.

READ MORE

Jason Jenkins and James Ryan are selected in the second row, with Max Deegan, Scott Penny and Caelan Doris completing the XV selected by Cullen.

On the bench, Nick McCarthy will win his 50th cap for Leinster Rugby should he be introduced.

Munster team

There are eight changes to the Munster side that beat the Bulls last week with two positional switches.

The backline changes see Jack Crowley, Rory Scannell and Conor Murray start with Crowley named at full-back for the first time as Shane Daly moves to the wing.

Captain Jack O’Donoghue, Diarmuid Barron, Keynan Knox, Tom Ahern and John Hodnett all come into the forward pack.

Ahern, Barron, Crowley, Hodnett and Scannell all make their first starts of the season.

James French is among the replacements and in line to make his second senior appearance for Munster. Academy duo Ruadhan Quinn and Patrick Campbell are also named in the replacements.

Shane Daly and Liam Coombes start on either flank with Jack Crowley at fullback.

Rory Scannell starts at inside centre as Dan Goggin moves to outside centre with Conor Murray and Joey Carbery in the half-backs.

Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron and Keynan Knox pack down in the front row with Jean Kleyn and Tom Ahern in the engine room.

Jack O’Donoghue captains the side from the back row with Hodnett and Gavin Coombes completing the side.

In player news, Peter O’Mahony didn’t come through training this week due to a neck complaint but will join the Ireland squad next week.

Leinster: Ciarán Frawley, Jimmy O’Brien, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Jamie Osborne; Johnny Sexton (capt), Luke McGrath; Cian Healy, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; Jason Jenkins, James Ryan; Max Deegan, Scott Penny, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: John McKee, Andrew Porter, Michael Ala’alatoa, Ross Molony, Jack Conan, Nick McCarthy, Ross Byrne, Rob Russell

Munster: Jack Crowley; Shane Daly, Dan Goggin, Rory Scannell, Liam Coombes; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, Keynan Knox; Jean Kleyn, Tom Ahern; Jack O’Donoghue (capt), John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Dave Kilcoyne, James French, Jack O’Sullivan, Ruadhan Quinn, Paddy Patterson, Ben Healy, Patrick Campbell.