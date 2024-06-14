Five players from Irish provinces make URC team of the season

Five players from Irish provinces, and four Irish players in total, have made the URC team of the season for 2023/24.

The “Elite XV” was determined by a media vote and a stipulation that a player must have made at least nine appearances to be considered, ruling out several of Leinster’s Irish internationals.

Alex Nankivell, Jack Crowley and Tadhg Beirne were selected from Munster, John Cooney from Ulster, while Jordan Larmour was the only Leinster selection. Vodacom Bulls dominated the selection with six players.

Shane Daly of Munster received the Ironman award for starting all 18 regular season games for the province, racking up 1,430 minutes, only missing 10 minutes due to a yellow card. He was the only Irish provincial player to start in all 18 rounds of the URC league season.

Meanwhile, outhalf Crowley has been named the URC’s Next-Gen Player of the Season for 2023/24, which recognises young talent and open to players who were aged 23 and under at the start of the season.

Crowley helped Munster to finish top of the regular season table with 97 points, including two tries in 12 URC games. He also won five URC Player of the Match awards.

Elite XV: Warrick Gelant (DHL Stormers), Jordan Larmour (Leinster Rugby), Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors), Alex Nankivell (Munster Rugby), Kurt-Lee Arendse (Vodacom Bulls), Jack Crowley (Munster Rugby), John Cooney (Ulster Rugby); Ox Nche (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Akker van der Merwe (Vodacom Bulls), Wilco Louw (Vodacom Bulls), Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby), Ruan Nortjé (Vodacom Bulls), Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh), Elrigh Louw (Vodacom Bulls), Cameron Hanekom (Vodacom Bulls).