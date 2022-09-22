Racing 92 confirm talks with Leinster coach Stuart Lancaster

Racing 92 head coach Laurent Travers has confirmed that his club has been in contact with Stuart Lancaster. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

Racing 92 have confirmed that the club has been in contact with Leinster coach Stuart Lancaster. The former England head coach, as reported in The Irish Times on Wednesday, is due to speak to the Paris outfit this week with a view to taking up a coaching role next season.

Laurent Travers, the club’s current head coach, revealed to media in France that the club has indeed spoken to Lancaster about joining their staff. Travers is due to change jobs at the end of this campaign, taking up the role of club president and leaving behind space for Leinster’s in-demand coach.

“I’m going to be clear, a lot things are written, a lot aren’t true,” said Travers on Thursday. “There have been talks and there are talks, we’re not going to hide it.”

Leo Cullen didn’t reveal much when asked to comment on Lancaster’s position at a press conference earlier on Thursday. “We talk all the time, always during the season,” said the Leinster head coach. “You think you are coming to the start of the season but everyone is always making plans for the future. That’s players and staff and the backroom team as well. So it is like the silly season is there, always, up until a point where things get finalised.

“So we are in a period of speculation, shall we say, and we can’t comment on other people’s speculation you know what I mean but there has always been things going on in the background.”

Leinster take on Benetton in the United Rugby Championship on Friday evening.