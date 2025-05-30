Charles Byrnes says no one hurting more than son Philip after ‘soft unseat’ at Wexford

Redwood Queen, who had drifted in betting for the contest, looked to have the race won until unshipping her rider. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Trainer Charles Byrnes has said no one is hurting more than his son Philip following the jockey’s controversial unseat from Redwood Queen at Wexford on Wednesday.

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board is carrying out an investigation into the incident that saw Philip Byrnes unseated from his father’s runner at the final flight of a claiming hurdle race.

Redwood Queen, who had drifted in betting for the contest, looked to have the race won until unshipping her rider. It allowed the odds-on favourite Beacon Edge to win.

The incident has generated significant comment including immediately afterwards on Racing TV where it was described as a “soft unseat” by one pundit although the race-day stewards at Wexford reviewed the unseating they took no further action. However, the IHRB has subsequently opted to carry out a review of the incident.

Lots of online discussion following the opening race at Wexford earlier, and our team look back at the incident pic.twitter.com/pSoDgYpy1E — Racing TV (@RacingTV) May 28, 2025

Charles Byrnes defended his son on Friday, arguing it is clear what occurred at the final hurdle.

“It’s obvious what happened. He was trying to get the mare to go in and pop it, because obviously she had the race won, and she came up out of his hands and blew him out of the saddle. There’s no one hurting more than Philip about it,” the Co Limerick trainer said.

He declined to comment further on the matter.

Redwood Queen started a 13-2 shot for the race but traded at cramped odds “in running” before Byrnes (25), was unseated.

The IHRB declined to comment on the matter on Friday but a regulatory body spokesperson previously said: “We note the position of the race-day stewards following their review of the incident. We can now confirm the matter is down for review by an IHRB senior racing official.”

Redwood Queen was subsequently claimed out of the race by new trainer Cian Collins for €6,000.