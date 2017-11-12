Apple’s Jade impresses on return from long layoff at Navan

Apple’s Jade made a pleasing reappearance when leading all the way to dispatch three rivals in the Lismullen Hurdle at Navan on Sunday.

The multiple Grade One-winning mare made light of a 7lb penalty to complete a quick big-race double for Gordon Elliott, Jack Kennedy and owners Gigginstown House Stud after Mengli Khan earlier took the Grade Three For Auction Novice Hurdle at Navan.

Jer’s Girl looked a danger from three out but the class of Apple’s Jade kicked in from the last and, despite having her first race for 197 days, the 8-15 favourite was able to win by two lengths.

“That’s grand as she normally gets beat the first day,” said Elliott.

“I’d imagine she’ll go to Fairyhouse now [for the Hatton’s Grace], obviously I’ll speak to Michael and Eddie [O’Leary].

“It’s grand to get that out of the way. She’s tough. He was able to make the running on her and keep it simple.

“Jack said she’ll come on from it. She’s busy enough at home and does everything in front on her own but that’s just the way she is.”

On her tendency to jump slightly right, Elliott said: “She was just idling and I wouldn’t worry about that.

“He said if she had something to make her competitive she’d be okay.”

Mengli Khan looked a bright prospect when hardly coming out of second gear. The four-year-old showed he had come on for his success over the course and distance in September with a fluent display.

Kennedy produced the Elliott-trained gelding to join the leader Stratum four flights from home and the 5-4 favourite pulled away without being asked a serious question to score by four lengths. Morgan, the winner’s stablemate, was third.

“I think he’s a good horse,” said Elliott. “He was good there and I’d say he’ll go for the Royal Bond – he’s a two-miler. He’s got loads of boot and I’d say a better race might suit him better.

“Jack said they didn’t go quick enough, but he was grand.”

Clarcam (7-2) completed a big-race hat-trick for Gigginstown, Elliott and Kennedy with a battling display in the Fortria Chase.

The seven-year-old dug deep to beat long-time leader Alisier D’Irlande after being held up in the early stages. Fine Rightly was third.

Kennedy said: “He runs well fresh and I was hoping he’d run well. It’s great that he’s done the job.”