Erdenali is Europe’s latest Group One gelding as Graffard dominates Arc Trials day

There’s a new Group One gelding at the top of Europe’s pecking order after Erdenali surged to success in Sunday’s Qatar Prix Du Moulin at Paris-Longchamp.

It was the centrepiece of a bumper Arc Trials programme dominated by French champion trainer Francis Graffard, jockey Mickael Barzalona, and the Aga Khan operation.

Defending Arc champion Daryz is on course to try and be the first colt in nearly 50 years ago to win the Arc back-to-back. He landed the Prix Foy in cosy fashion, while Varandir swept to Prix Niel glory where Aidan O’Brien’s odds-on Irish Derby winner Benvenuto Cellini could finish only fifth.

Both winners are colts and almost sure to ultimately become valuable stallions for the famed breeding business nurtured over decades by the late Aga Khan, who died last year. But that happy fate isn’t in store for Erdenali who suffered the unkindest cut of all before he ever ran.

Sifting this Trials evidence will occupy plenty minds until the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe itself in four weeks, which will be the final time that Europe’s richest race will exclude geldings.

That the Arc is theoretically about establishing the best of the best has always been vulnerable to criticism that it doesn’t allow some of the very best to even line up.

Calandagan, trained by Graffard, and who also carries the famed green silks, propelled that contradiction to the forefront of agendas when finishing 2025 officially rated the world’s best racehorse.

France Galop’s subsequent decision to open the Arc to geldings from 2027 has disrupted racing and breeding orthodoxy, with leading figures such as John Magnier and Andre Fabre vehemently opposed.

That it is the Aga Khan’s team, now headed by the late leader’s daughter, Princess Zahra, which are leading disrupters of breeding tradition is a considerable irony considering their heritage.

However, their decision to geld Erdenali – a son of unfashionable sire Caravaggio – has resulted in the grey three-year-old maturing into a formidable talent that saw him make light of his first attempt at the top level.

Gstaad finished third in the Prix Du Moulin. Photograph: Tom Dulat/Getty Images

Ballydoyle’s favourite Gstaad could manage only third as Barzalona didn’t have to get overly serious to get Erdenali home from the English hope Ten Bob Tony in track record time.

“We were wondering if he was going to the Arc sale or not after this, but I don’t think we will now,” the Aga Khan spokeswoman Nemone Routh said. “It was always the plan to come here, we needed to find out if he was a Group One horse and I think he’s done that quite resoundingly.”

Graffard is now pointing Erdenali at the Breeders’ Cup Mile and although describing his latest star miler as “not impressive physically” he added: “He’s a gelding so we have plenty of time and opportunities with the horse.”

The English mare Friendly Soul had earlier made most under James Doyle to win the Prix Vermeille on her first try at a mile and a half, but otherwise it was all about Graffard, the ownership and Barzalona.

Daryz was cut to 9-4 favourite to emulate Alleged (1977-78) when proving too strong for Bay City Roller in the Foy. Quick conditions proved no trouble to the son of Sea The Stars, who bounced back on home ground from a disappointing defeat behind Ombudsman at Royal Ascot.

“It’s the best preparation I could have from a trainer’s point of view, and he should be spot on for four weeks’ time,” said Graffard, who also indicated that Varandir will take his chance in the Arc too.

“We obviously need to speak to Princess Zahra [but] I’d say why not run? That would be my idea right now,” Routh said.” I think he goes on any ground and sometimes it’s good to have two runners as you can be drawn 18 out of 18 with one and have a good draw with another, so why not spread your chances?”

It might even have been a better day for Graffard whose Sunly, under jockey Colin Keane, endured a nightmare passage when third to Friendly Soul in the Vermeille.

The Juddmonte filly stumbled out of the stalls, leaving her at the back of the pack and was badly bumped in the straight when runner-up Pink Panthera barged out and caused interference.

There was also continental Group One action in Germany on Sunday where Roger Varian’s Saddadd, third in May’s Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh, landed the Grosser Preis Von Baden. He beat Parachutiste, while the globetrotting Giavellotto was third.