I Am Maximus storms to famous second win in the Aintree Grand National

I Am Maximus became the first horse since Red Rum to regain his crown in the Randox Grand National, as Willie Mullins also became the first trainer since Vincent O’Brien in the 1950s to win three successive editions of the Aintree spectacular.

In a race with plenty of early drama that saw last year’s third Grangeclare West part company with Patrick Mullins – who won last year aboard Nick Rockett – at the first, and Panic Attack fall at the third, I Am Maximus tracked the inside path he knows so well in the hands of Paul Townend.

As the race began to develop, Ben Jones made a bold bid to supplement his King George win on The Jukebox Man aboard Joseph O’Brien’s Jordans after two out – but a JP McManus-owned challenge was looming and it was the heavily-backed 9-2 favourite who stormed home best from the elbow to win the race for a second time, having also finished second 12 months ago.

It was a record fourth win in the race for McManus, who also saw his Iroko go two places better than last year for second – another first in the race for one owner to have the first two home. Jordans was third, with Johnnywho fourth.

Brian O’Connor’s full report to follow ...