Volodymyr Zelenskiy dismisses Ukraine’s defence minister

Volodymyr Zelenskiy has dismissed Ukraine’s popular defence minister as part of wide-ranging government reshuffle, despite pleas from foreign partners and civil society for him to keep his job.

In a post on Telegram, Mykhailo Fedorov announced that he was leaving his position, saying it had been a “great honour” to serve the Ukrainian people. He was widely credited with transforming the defence ministry and reducing corruption.

His six months in office coincided with a dramatic improvement in Ukraine’s position on the battlefield. Kyiv has repeatedly hit Russian oil refineries with long-range drones, embarrassing Russian president Vladimir Putin and creating nationwide fuel shortages.

In his farewell message Fedorov (35), listed his achievements. They included disabling Starlink for Russian troops and procuring more drones, used to destroy “enemy logistics” and to isolate occupied Crimea. He said he had “radically improved” the procurement system, saving the state budget “billions of dollars”.

On the day of his departure the minister revealed Ukraine’s military had successfully tested a ballistic missile. “We fundamentally revised ⁠the technical requirements ​and achieved maximum ​accuracy. ​We reduced ​the ‌cost ​by ​30 per cent. Ukraine will enter a new league,” he said.

It is unclear if Fedorov will get another cabinet post. On Wednesday Ukraine’s parliament accepted the resignation of prime minister Yulia Svyrydenko after Zelenskiy said his government needed a reset. Her replacement is likely to be Serhiy Koretskyi, the head of the energy company Naftogaz.

Fedorov’s removal has outraged his supporters, and comes amid rumours of a feud with Ukraine’s commander in chief Col Gen Oleksandr Syrskyi. Friends of Ukraine, including the former US ambassador in Moscow, Michael McFaul, this week urged Zelenskiy to keep Fedorov in his post.

Serhii Sternenko, an aide to the sacked minister, wrote: “It is a pity our country today is significantly further from victory. Real reforms have not even been allowed to begin, although we have still managed to bring about a great deal of change.” He complained of “deliberate delays” and “bureaucratic obstacles”.

The opposition politician Iryna Gerashchenko condemned the move. Speaking in Ukraine’s parliament before the news was confirmed, she asked: “How is it that Zelenskiy’s only sensible appointment, minister Fedorov, is in limbo today?”

Online commentators were scathing. Within minutes of the announcement, thousands posted messages backing Fedorov. One wrote, bluntly: “I don’t understand this decision.” Another added: “A minister who gave hope to millions and showed what can happen when you are interested in the victory of your country.”

The deputy director of the Politika thinktank, Artem Bronzhukov, described the rapid turnover of defence ministers in Ukraine as “abnormal” in a country fighting a large-scale war against an enemy such as Russia. He said Fedorov had visibly improved the situation on the frontline and beyond in “three or four months”.

“The results are noticeable in middle strikes, where Ukraine has turned the Crimean peninsula into a virtual island. Against this background, there is a credit of trust in Mykhailo Fedorov. He is supported by our western partners, he is supported by the progressive part of society,” Bronzhukov told Radio NV.

The sacking appeared likely to overshadow Keir Starmer’s visit to Kyiv. The British prime minister, who is due to leave office this week, arrived on Thursday to mark the country’s support for Ukraine during his premiership. – Guardian