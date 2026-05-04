World’s top-rated filly Minnie Hauk successfully returns to action at the Curragh

Ryan Moore on Minnie Hauk come home to win the Clem Murphy Memorial Mooresbridge Stakes at the Curragh on Monday. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Having found a new Classic heroine in True Love in Newmarket’s 1,000 Guineas, 24 hours later Aidan O’Brien brought the world’s top-rated filly, Minnie Hauk, successfully back to action at the Curragh on Monday.

The dual Oaks winner and Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe runner-up made light work of the Group Two Clem Murphy Memorial Mooresbridge Stakes, scoring at 4-6 from her 125-1 stable companion Edward Hamilton.

With the Coronation Stakes winner Cercene absent due to an allergy, Minnie Hauk theoretically faced an easy task. It ultimately worked out like that, although for a moment in the straight overhauling the pace-forcing Edward Hamilton didn’t look like being practically straightforward.

That it ultimately proved so reflected how a genuine mile and a half star never looked better than in the closing stages of the 10-furlong contest. She will now return to Group One company in the Tattersalls Gold Cup over the Irish Guineas festival weekend later this month.

“The plan was to come back here and, we wanted a nice, even pace so she could get back into gear a little bit. We didn’t want a dawdle,” O’Brien said. “Ryan [Moore] was very happy with her. He said he just let her point her toe a bit the last furlong. The Tattersalls Gold Cup is the plan and, that’s the perfect prep for it.”

It sealed a largely successful bank holiday Monday for the Ballydoyle team, who also scored at the Curragh with Causeway in the Coolmore Tetrarch Stakes and had Group Three success in France with Hawk Mountain.

A return to the same course and distance for the Irish 2,000 Guineas later this month looks on the cards for Causeway, who is closely following the path followed by the 2023 Guineas winner Paddington. He also landed the Tetrarch on the back of a Madrid Handicap victory.

Much of the same course and distance Chantilly test may be on the cards for Hawk Mountain, who is a 3-1 favourite in some ante-post lists for next month’s French Derby after making all under Christophe Soumillon in the Prix de Guiche.

In first-time cheekpieces, last year’s Futurity winner awkwardly took the turn into the straight in a way that suggests Epsom is unlikely to be his bag. Ultimately, though, Soumillon only had to push him out to score.

“Christophe was very happy. He just said he couldn’t believe how babyish he was still,” O’Brien said. “I’m delighted that we sent him to the track if he’s going to go back for the French Derby.”

Chris Hayes on Kensington Lane wins The Coolmore Auguste Rodin Athasi Stakes at the Curragh. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Although the regally bred Drop Dead Gorgeous was beaten at odds-on in the Curragh’s Athasi Stakes behind Kensington Lane, she didn’t enjoy a clear passage and her third place on just a second start contained plenty of promise, perhaps for the upcoming Irish 1,000 Guineas.

O’Brien’s focus later this week will be on a rash of Derby and Oaks Trials before aiming at more Classic glory in Paris on Sunday.

Puerto Rico in the French 2,000 Guineas (Poule D’Essai de Poulains) and Diamond Necklace in the 1,000 (Pouliches) are potential weekend starters at Longchamp. Henri Matisse struck for Poulains glory a year ago.

Before that, the Trial carousel heads to Chester with Wednesday’s Vase set to host Benvenuto Cellini, the Ballydole colt currently on top of the Epsom Derby betting. Lambourn landed the Vase on route to Derby glory a year ago.

Benvenuto Cellini, a Group Two winner at last year’s Irish Champions Festival, will be joined in the mile and a half heat by his stable companion Proposition, winner of a Galway maiden last autumn. Jessica Harrington runs the Cork runner-up Mr Vettori in a contest where the leading English hope looks to be Water To Wine.

Minnie Hauk first rose to prominence a year ago by landing the Cheshire Oaks and Amelia Earhart is set to try and emulate her on Wednesday.

Chester hosts another test in Thursday’s Dee Stakes, while O’Brien has left a trio in Saturday’s Lingfield Derby Trial, including Action. The Trial focus will then switch to Leopardstown on Sunday where Pierre Bonnard is set to try and establish his Epsom claims.

More immediately, Tuesday’s Gowran card hosts a pair of Listed contests, including the Vintage Tipple Stakes where Joseph O’Brien saddles four hopefuls.

The apparent No 1 is Snapretend who renews rivalry with the ex-French Moody, who beat her half a length in Cork’s Noblesse Stakes last time. Floresta holds a 101 rating on the back of a productive 2025, although it is another ex-French filly that might upset calculations.

O’Brien unveils Contrusion who, like Moody, used to be trained by Andre Fabre. She started odds-on for a Listed race at Longchamp a year ago on the back of a spectacular 10-length maiden victory at Saint-Cloud in the Wertheimer silks.

On ratings the Victor McCalmont Stakes looks a prime opportunity for Faiyum, who impressed over the course and distance last September.