Jan Brueghel secures a 10th Coronation Cup triumph for Aidan O’Brien

Aidan O’Brien’s St Leger hero Jan Brueghel held off Calandagan in a thrilling finish to the Betfred Coronation Cup at Epsom.

Unbeaten when winning the world’s oldest Classic at Doncaster, he had been aimed at the Melbourne Cup later that year but was ruled out by the local vets and was then beaten on his return to action this spring in a Group Three.

Like so many O’Brien horses he improved enormously from his first run to his second and while the patiently-ridden Calandagan looked like gaining the upper hand more than once, the 8-13 favourite could never get in front and went down by half a length.

O’Brien said of the 100-30 winner, his 10th Coronation Cup success: “He’s a very tough horse and Ryan [Moore] gave him a class ride. He doesn’t surrender.

“He improved a lot from the last day and he was still pricking his ears.”