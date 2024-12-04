Trainer Dan Skelton admits Grey Dawning is thriving and on course for King George

Eventual winner Royale Pagaille chasing down Grey Dawning, ridden by Harry Skelton, to win the Betfair Chase at Haydock Park in November. Photograph: Ian Hodgson/PA Wire

So well has Grey Dawning taken his Betfair Chase exertions that Dan Skelton now has the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase in his sights.

Skelton had been quick to dampen talk of the St Stephen’s Day race in the immediate aftermath of his runner-up finish to Royale Pagaille last month, but his Cheltenham Festival winner has done nothing but thrive since, leading to a change of heart.

“I was rather determined not to persuade myself otherwise, but I cannot believe how well he has come out of the race, and I really mean that – that’s not trainer hopefulness,” said Skelton, speaking after saddling Royal Infantry to victory at Haydock on Wednesday.

“I’m genuinely surprised how well he has come out of the race. There’s no pressure to run him from the owners, but he’s come out of the race so well, even the next day.

“He did two canters yesterday with Tom Messenger, who rides him every day. He’s staggered how well he’s come out of it. At the moment, he is going to Kempton until he’s not.

“Before, I was thinking about going to Kempton, now he is definitely going until he’s not.”

Doubts surround the strength of the challenge on the Kempton Park showpiece from Ireland, with a number of what would be leading challengers needing to be supplemented.

Skelton went on: “It has [an open look], he’s won around the track, Okay it was a handicap hurdle so a slightly different test, but I thought he was excellent here in the Betfair, bar not getting home on the ground from the back of two out. On slightly better ground, I think you could have expected him to ping round and look very, very good.

“I take nothing away from the winner, because he is unbelievably tough and hard to beat in his conditions – and he had his conditions. Hopefully, we’ll get our conditions for the next race or race after. At some point in the season, we’ll get our conditions and you can see our horse at what can perhaps be his best.

“Whether he can win a Gold Cup, I don’t know, but looking at the King George field and looking at how much he improved in his first run in open company – and he did improve, even the handicapper agrees he’s improved – I’d have to think he’s a real player on Boxing Day.”

Skelton is excited to see how far Royal Infantry can go this season following a dominant display at Haydock.

Best of the home team when eighth in last season’s Champion Bumper at Cheltenham, the five-year-old made a winning start to his hurdling career at Chepstow four weeks ago and was a well-backed 11-10 favourite to follow up on Merseyside.

His supporters will have had few concerns, with Royal Infantry sent straight into the lead by the trainer’s brother Harry Skelton, having his rivals on the stretch from before the home turn.

Market rival Crest Of Fortune did his best to stay with the leader in the straight, but Royal Infantry soon found another gear to put further daylight between himself and the chasing pack, with eight and a half lengths the winning margin.

Paddy Power cut the winner’s odds for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle to 20-1 from 40-1 and his trainer will now raise his sights on his next start.

“He’s obviously pretty good – winning a Listed bumper last year, it goes without saying,” said Skelton.