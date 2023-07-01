Jessica Harrington has historic Derby double in her sights

Shane Foley on Pivotal Trigger (left) wins by a head from Chris Hayes on Tiverton during the 2022 Galway Festival. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Even by her own standards, pulling off a historic Derby double on Sunday would represent new territory for Jessica Harrington.

The pioneering 76-year-old will bid to be the first woman to train a Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby winner when she saddles Sprewell at the Curragh.

Earlier on Sunday afternoon, Harrington has another shot at history when her representative Pivotal Trigger flies the flag for Ireland in the €650,000 Deutsches Derby in Hamburg.

Donegal rider Oisín Orr makes the trip to Germany to ride Pivotal Trigger who won his sole start this season at Roscommon a month ago.

READ MORE

Harrington’s runner takes on 19 opponents in the historic contest first won by an overseas runner in 2010 when Godolphin’s Buzzword – also a son of Pivotal – emerged on top.

In Swoop scored for France three years ago but no Irish-trained horse has won the Deutsches Derby. Aidan O’Brien’s Anton Chekhov, third in 2007, has come closest.

The Harrington team will also be in Group One action this weekend with Trevaunance in Saturday’s Yulong Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh.

Stable jockey Shane Foley has returned in time from a broken collarbone to resume riding on Saturday, although the principal focus will inevitably be on his boss.

Harrington has spent much of this year fighting breast cancer but emerged from treatment with her racing ambitions enhanced if anything.

“What motivates me is that I like succeeding, I like winning, doing well, and I like to get better at what I do,” she said this week.

“There are an awful lot of things left on my list to achieve. The Irish Derby is definitely one of them – that’s on the bucket list as it were,” she added.

Harrington has already secured Curragh Classic glory through Alpha Centauri in the 1,000 Guineas in 2018 and Magical Lagoon in last year’s Oaks.

Should Sprewell join them in the 158th renewal of the €1.25 million Derby the significance of the occasion won’t be lost on anyone.

It is less than 20 years ago when Frances Crowley became the first woman to train an Irish Classic winner. Just a few weeks ago Jena Antonucci became the first woman to saddle a winner of a US Triple Crown race after Arcangelo’s success in the Belmont Stakes.

Sprewell has the formidable task of bridging the seven-length gap to Auguste Rodin that applied at Epsom a month ago.

Having finished fourth there, Sprewell also has a length and three-quarters to find with the Epsom third White Birch. He was hampered in the straight at Epsom, though, and the Curragh’s more straightforward challenge should help.

General 2-5 odds about Auguste Rodin becoming the 19th horse to complete the Epsom-Curragh Derby double underline the scale of Sprewell & Co’s task.

Trevaunance’s Pretty Polly assignment looks a big ask too as she comes up some quality fillies.

Ryan Moore’s presence on last year’s ‘Alary’ winner Above The Curve is significant given how Joseph O’Brien’s runner impressed in a Group Two in France last time.

He has deserted Never Ending Story, runner-up in the French Oaks, who is one of a pair of three-year-olds in the race. Iridessa in 2019 was the last of the classic generation to beat their elders in the Pretty Polly.

Moore’s judgment has to be respected but those convinced Blue Rose Cen is the best filly in Europe right now will be looking for their own opinion to be backed up through Never Ending Story.

Jungle Cove is the Harrington hope for a Ladies Derby where Rachael Blackmore teams up with Joseph O’Brien’s topweight Goodie Two Shoes.

Blackmore’s presence will be enough to convince many not to look elsewhere, although O’Brien’s other representative, Dancing Tango, who holds a Listed entry at Roscommon on Tuesday, is not without a chance.

If Sunday’s Derby is the main course, then an opening Group Two Gain Railway Stakes looks a particularly good appetiser.

Moore opting for Unquestionable rather than His Majesty will have surprised some considering the latter looked to be racing on the wrong side behind Valiant Force in Royal Ascot’s Norfolk Stakes.

Valiant Force’s trainer Adrian Murray enjoyed a remarkable Ascot that might have proved even better had Bucanero Fuerte managed to get a little more cover through the Coventry Stakes.

His eventual third to River Tiber was still a notably good effort and provided he has recovered from it the Railway looks a good opportunity for compensation.