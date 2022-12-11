Cork card gets the go-ahead for Energumene return

Paul Townend greets Willie Mullins after winning the Champion Chase on Energumene at Cheltenham. Photograph: Tim Goode/PA

Champion Chase victor Energumene will get the chance to make his seasonal reappearance after this afternoon’s meeting at Cork passed a morning inspection, although Newcastle’s all-weather card has been called off.

The Willie Mullins-trained Energumene is the headline act in the Bar One Racing Hilly Way Chase after romping to victory at both the Cheltenham and Punchestown festivals last term.

His planned return was under threat due to the current cold snap, but the track was declared fit for action earlier than the planned 8am inspection.

[ Cork could have Sunday spotlight to itself with ‘good chance’ of racing going ahead ]

Val O’Connell, the IHRB clerk of the course, said: “Following a precautionary inspection at Cork this morning, I am happy to say that the track is fit for racing and the meeting will go ahead.

“The ground is yielding to soft.”

Newcastle was not so fortunate though, with “hard ground” cited as the reason for cancellation following a 7.30am check.

Saturday’s meeting at the track was called off shortly before the first race due to concerns from trainers and jockeys about conditions and the course reports “insufficient improvement” overnight.

While Carlisle’s scheduled jumps card was abandoned on Friday, it will not be a blank day in Britain with Southwell passed fit to race.

The Nottinghamshire venue was subject to a 9.30am inspection and the track tweeted: “Racing goes ahead. The track is raceable but will continue to be monitored.”