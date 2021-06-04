Yana Sizikova arrested at French Open in match-fixing investigation

Russian tennis player Yana Sizikova has been arrested in Paris by French police as part of a match-fixing investigation, according to Le Parisien. Sizikova, a 26-year-old doubles specialist, was taken into custody on Thursday night in relation to an investigation dating back to October for “sports corruption” and “organized gang fraud”.

Sizikova lost 6-1 6-1 in her opening round doubles match earlier on Thursday while partnering her countrywoman Ekaterina Alexandrova against Australian pair Ajla Tomljanovic and Storm Sanders.

The arrest, however, relates to last year’s Roland Garros when bookmakers issued alerts for abnormal betting patterns during Sizikova’s first-round women’s doubles match alongside Madison Brengle of the United States, which they lost 7-6 (8) 6-4 to Romanians Andreea Mitu and Patricia Maria Tig.

During that encounter, hundreds of thousands of euros were reportedly wagered on a break of serve at 2-2 in set two. Sizikova was culpable for three of the points conceded, including two double faults, as she lost her serve to love.

Sizikova is currently ranked 101st and she has earned a total of $206,617 (€169,650) prize money over her 11-year career. – Guardian