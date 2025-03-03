People with chronic conditions forced to reduce basic living expenses to afford health costs, says study

More than a third (34.5 per cent) say they had avoided healthcare appointments or buying medicine in the past year due to cost concerns

Many people in Ireland with chronic conditions are forced to sacrifice aspects of their healthcare or reduce basic living expenses to afford their health costs, a new study has found.

The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) on Monday published research highlighting the financial difficulties facing those with chronic health conditions.

The study, which was published in the peer-reviewed journal BMC Primary Care, surveyed 962 adults in Ireland aged 40 and over with chronic health conditions.

Many respondents said they struggled financially, with more than a third (34.5 per cent) saying they had avoided healthcare appointments or buying medicine in the past year due to cost concerns.

READ MORE

The financial difficulties was even more pronounced for those with multiple chronic conditions, the researchers said.

To afford their healthcare, almost half (46 per cent) of participants had cut down on general expenses, 30 per cent accessed savings and 22 per cent reduced food spending.

When deciding what informed the areas of healthcare they prioritised, respondents valued staying alive, controlling symptoms, and maintaining their independence, according to the research.

The survey was undertaken in 2021 and 2022, and the researchers note that since then there have been several Government measures introduced to alleviate the financial impact of accessing the health system.

These measures include a reduction in the monthly limit for prescription costs and the removal of public in-patient and day service fees.

However, the researchers note that despite these measures, the cost of living significantly increased during those years, increasing pressure on the public’s level of disposable income.

Dr James Larkin, lead author of the study and senior postdoctoral fellow at RCSI’s Department of General Practice, said research highlights the “difficult decisions” people with chronic conditions are forced to make when facing financial strain.

“Many people are sacrificing important aspects of care, which may have significant long-term health implications,” he said.

“Despite the measures introduced by the Government, financial issues remain a key factor in healthcare decisions, meaning that people facing economic hardship today are likely to make similar choices to those we spoke to.”

In addition to sharing real-world experiences, participants engaged in a decision-making exercise exploring how they would adjust their healthcare spending if their monthly budget were cut by 25 per cent.

Hospital visits and specialist care were most likely to be cut by participants, the study found, while medication spending was reduced the least.

Those with multiple chronic conditions tended to focus their spending on one condition over others, rather than reducing expenditure across all conditions equally.

“Policy interventions, such as reducing payment barriers or providing targeted financial support, could help prevent cost-related non-adherence and its negative health impacts,” Dr Larkin said.

“Also, healthcare professionals should consider the financial constraints their patients may face and openly discuss healthcare costs and coverage options.”