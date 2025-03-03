A ‘one-month truce on land, sea, air’: What’s in Europe’s Ukraine peace plan?

Some of the detail of the proposal considered by leaders following a summit hosted by Britain’s prime minister, Keir Starmer have begun to emerge.

A partial one-month truce between Russia and Ukraine covering air, sea and energy infrastructure attacks is understood to be part of the plan proposed by France and the UK.

Mr Starmer and French president Emmanuel Macron are leading European attempts to persuade US president Donald Trump to provide a US security guarantee for any peace stabilisation force, but have so far been unsuccessful.

The plan will be presented to the US as part of an attempt to repair relations with the Trump administration following the summit of 18 mostly European leaders held at Lancaster House in London on Sunday, two days after Volodymyr Zelenskiy was humiliated during a White House clash with Mr Trump.

Mr Macron told the newspaper Le Figaro that the approach would not cover ground fighting and would have the advantage of verifying Russia’s intentions.

“In the event of a ceasefire, it would be very difficult to verify [fighting] along the front was being respected,” Mr Macron said, adding that the front line was equivalent to the distance between Paris and Budapest.

A second key part of the European plan would involve Mr Zelenskiy signing a proposed deal to provide the US with a share of revenues from some of Ukraine’s mineral reserves, giving Washington an economic stake in a peace settlement. Mr Trump wanted Mr Zelenskiy to sign the agreement in Washington last Friday.

Mr Zelenskiy was asked as he departed via Stansted Airport in London if he was aware of the plan and he told reporters: “I’m aware of everything.”

Downing Street declined to comment further, but Mr Starmer has said the UK would put its troops on the ground in the event a ceasefire was agreed.

“We must learn from the past,” European Council president Antonio Costa said in London. “We need these strong security guarantees.”

The US is attempting to negotiate an end to hostilities directly with Russia but Mr Starmer has insisted European countries must play a key role in enforcing a peace deal and deter Vladimir Putin from breaking it.

He committed £1.6 billion towards helping Ukraine purchase 5,000 missiles for its defence and invited European leaders to join a “coalition of the willing” led by the UK and France, which is aimed at enforcing any future peace deal. He also warned that Europe is at a “crossroads in history”.

The sheer talk of putting boots on the ground in Ukraine brought rebuke from Moscow. Russian minister for foreign affairs Sergey Lavrov lashed out at the idea of European forces in Ukraine in an interview published on his ministry’s website.

Many European countries are reluctant to commit to sending troops to Ukraine as part of a mission led by the UK and France. Germany, Spain and Poland are among those which have so far not offered to join “a coalition of the willing”.

Italy’s prime minister Giorgia Meloni, who has strong relations with Mr Trump, is seen in European capitals as another key player.

The three leaders plan to agree a blueprint for peace with Mr Zelenskiy and then present it to the White House, in an attempt to circumvent the toxic relationship that has developed between the Ukrainian president and Mr Trump.

Mr Starmer warned the leaders, including those of France, Germany, Italy and Spain, that European nations must not “repeat the mistakes of the past” by devising a weak peace pact that Russia might be tempted to breach. – Financial Times and Reuters