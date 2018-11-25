Hockey: YMCA crash out of Senior Cup at hands of Kilkeel

YMCA were the one EY Hockey League victim in the third round of the Irish Senior Cup as Ulster Premier side Kilkeel knocked them out 2-1 at Macauley Park.

The sea-swept venue on the Mourne coast has proven a graveyard for many visiting sides and Neil Stevenson and Ashton Graham’s goals meant there is one side left from outside the national division.

Otherwise, results went largely to anticipated form.

Cork C of I survived against Leinster league high-flyers UCD, albeit after a customary draw in normal time. The Garryduff side had the better of the first half but saw a number of corners charged down.

UCD, meanwhile, went in front in the second half from a David Nolan penalty stroke. Jonny Bruton, though, equalised with a powerful reverse for 1-1 and despite chances for both sides from corners, it remained that way.

It was level 4-4 after the regulation series of shoot-outs before a back-stick decision saw UCD denied in round six and John Jermyn stepped up to score the winner.

Corinthian bowed out at the hands of Banbridge for the second time in three seasons. Trevor Dagg’s side went one down in the first half to a deflected corner.

Another Bann corner made it 2-0 before Davy Howard’s set-piece made things interesting with 10 minutes to go. But a defensive effort from the reds was capitalised on by the Co Down side who nicked in for 3-1, Jonny McKee scoring twice and Josh Moffett getting the other.

Three Rock Rovers started their title defence with a 3-1 win over Annadale. After a scoreless first half, the Grange Road side clicked into gear in the second, Harry Morris scoring twice.

Pembroke found few problems from Clontarf as they won 7-0; Lisnagarvey went one better with an 8-0 success against Kilkenny. Cookstown progressed with a 5-0 win over Belfast Harlequins.