Leah Paul spins Ireland back to level terms against Scotland

Gaby Lewis’s 47 in 39 balls puts Ireland on road to strong total at Stormont

Spinner Leah Paul took four wickets for 16 as Ireland levelled the T20 series with Scotland at Stormont. Photograph: Oisín Keniry/Cricket Ireland

Spinner Leah Paul took four wickets for 16 as Ireland levelled the T20 series with Scotland at Stormont. Photograph: Oisín Keniry/Cricket Ireland

 

Ireland 137-4 (20 ovs) (G Lewis 47, S Kavanagh 31, O Prendergast 24no; K McGill 2-26), Scotland 76 (16.4 ovs) (K McGill 19; L Paul 4-16, L Delany 2-11, O Prendergast 2-19). Ireland won by 61 runs to level series at 1-1.

A career-best haul of four for 16 for Leah Paul saw Ireland level their Twenty20 series with Scotland in handsome fashion at Stormont on Tuesday.

After the visitors edged Monday’s low-scoring affair, the home side hit back with a 61-run victory to make it 1-1 with two to play.

Gaby Lewis cracked 47 in 39 balls, more than doubling the best score from the series opener, while Shauna Kavanagh (31) and Orla Prendergast (24 not out) chipped in for a final score of 137 for four. Katie McGill held back the scoring and claimed two for 26 for Scotland.

The Scottish reply was wound up in less than 17 overs as they finished 76 all out. Captain Kathryn Bryce and McGill were the only players to reach double figures, with Paul’s slow left-armers causing havoc. She took four for 16 in four overs, having previously taken six wickets in her first 10 appearances.

Prendergast added two scalps of her own to complete a fine all-round display, clean bowling Samantha Haggo to conclude the match.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.