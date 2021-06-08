Kellie Harrington wins gold at European Olympic qualifier in France

Dubliner proves too good for England’s Caroline Dubois in lightweight final

Ireland’s Kellie Harrington celebrates winning her gold medal with coach John Conlan at the European Boxing Road To Tokyo Qualifier at Le Grand Dome in Villebon-sur-Yvette, Paris. Photograph: Dave Winter/Inpho

Ireland’s Kellie Harrington celebrates winning her gold medal with coach John Conlan at the European Boxing Road To Tokyo Qualifier at Le Grand Dome in Villebon-sur-Yvette, Paris. Photograph: Dave Winter/Inpho

 

Kellie Harrington struck in Paris on Tuesday as the Dubliner beat England’s Caroline Dubois to win the lightweight division at the European Olympic qualifier.

The 31-year-old world champion completed a brilliant tournament by outclassing the 20-year-old Londoner to take a majority verdict over the three rounds.

Karrington had already secured her place at the Tokyo Olympics but her win in the final will boost her seeding when it comes to Tokyo as she looks to emulate Katie Taylor’s lightweight gold medal win at the London Olympics in 2012.

Belfast featherweight Michaela Walsh will fight for gold later on today against Italy’s Imra Testa .

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.