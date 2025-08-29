Carlos Alcaraz brushes aside mid-match knee concern to reach US Open fourth round

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain returns a shot against Luciano Darderi of Italy during their third-round match at the US Open. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Second seed Carlos Alcaraz overcame a mid-match worry over his knee to swat aside Italy’s Luciano Darderi 6-2 6-4 6-0 in the US Open third round on Friday, claiming his 80th Grand Slam win.

The Spaniard has been on an extraordinary run, with a 42-2 record since April, and pushed on after taking a second-set medical timeout on Arthur Ashe Stadium to set up a meeting with either Benjamin Bonzi or Arthur Rinderknech, both of France.

“It’s just a precaution that I asked for the physio,” Alcaraz said after the match. “I’m feeling good.”

The 2022 champion took control of the first set immediately, breaking Darderi with a forehand winner in the second game and again on set point when his opponent hit the ball into the net.

Darderi had three double faults before dropping serve with a backhand error in the fourth game of the second set but found his competitive spirit when he broke back from the baseline in the seventh.

Alcaraz took a medical timeout with the physio after the ninth game, telling the staff member that he had begun to feel something wrong with his right knee earlier in the set.

The concern was short-lived as Darderi committed another double-fault on set point and Alcaraz then broke with an expertly placed backhand and a forehand winner in the second and fourth games of the final set.

“I just played such great tennis, great performance in general, so I’m just really proud about it,” said Alcaraz, who took the win as Darderi put the ball out on match point.

Women’s ninth seed Elena Rybakina produced a ruthless display to end Emma Raducanu’s run in New York, advancing to the fourth round for the first time with a 6-1 6-2 victory.

The 2022 Wimbledon champion, who had beaten Raducanu in their only previous meeting in 2022, struck early in both sets and never lost her focus as she sealed victory in 62 minutes.

“Yeah I’m really happy with the performance. It’s always not easy to play against Emma,” said the 26-year-old Rybakina.

“The score doesn’t show it but she’s a tough competitor. I’m pretty happy with the way I’m playing and I’m looking forward to the next match.”

Rybakina wasted no time imposing herself, breaking serve in the opening game with a number of clean returns before consolidating behind her own powerful delivery. She raced to a 3-0 lead, her ball-striking consistently pushing Raducanu on to the back foot.

The Briton, who had swept through her first two rounds without dropping serve, was repeatedly undone by errors and found no answers as Rybakina closed out the set.

The second set followed a similar script. Raducanu’s first service game slipped away with another flurry of mistakes, and Rybakina capitalised with a straightforward hold to consolidate.

The Kazakh landed just 47 per cent of her first serves, yet Raducanu was unable to make any inroads against the second delivery. The 22-year-old briefly lifted the crowd by saving two break points, greeted by a loud cheer of encouragement.

But the reprieve was short-lived as Rybakina dragged her across the baseline before finishing the rally with a forehand winner out of reach, breaking again as Raducanu vented her frustration by swiping her racket.

Rybakina then inched closer with an ace and sealed victory on the next point as Raducanu sent another shot long.