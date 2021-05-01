Katie Taylor’s experience shows in victory over Natasha Jonas

Jonas makes world champion work hard for unanimous decision win in Manchester

Katie Taylor in action against Natasha Jonas on Saturday night. Photograph: Inpho

Katie Taylor in action against Natasha Jonas on Saturday night. Photograph: Inpho

 

Katie Taylor retained her WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO lightweight titles after a hard-fought points victory over Natasha Jonas in a thriller at the Manchester Arena.

Nearly nine years on from their memorable quarter-final showdown at London 2012, which Taylor won en route to Olympic gold, the Irish fighter prevailed again in an equally absorbing 10-round affair.

Ultimately Taylor’s superior speed and accurate combination punching won the day, with one of the judges scoring the contest 96-94, while the other two gave her the nod 96-95.

It was a second successive world title defeat for Jonas, who will probably take little consolation from being involved in another fight that showcased women’s boxing at its finest.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.