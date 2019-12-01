Carl Frampton aiming for world title shot after beating Tyler McCreary

Carl Frampton has inflicted a first-ever defeat on American Tyler McCreary and now hopes for a shot at the world super featherweight title.

The Jackal beat McCreary in a unanimous decision, with all three judges marking it 100-88.

McCreary went down twice in the fight in Las Vegas, from a body shot in round six and from hooks to the body in the ninth.

The Northern Irishman has previously held world titles at super-bantamweight and featherweight.

If the 32-year-old wins the super featherweight belt he would become Ireland’s first-ever three-weight world champion.