Carl Frampton aiming for world title shot after beating Tyler McCreary
Northern Irishman could win third world title if given opportunity after victory in Vegas
Carl Frampton saw off Tyler McCreary to potentially set up a world title shot. Photo: Stevie English/Inpho
Carl Frampton has inflicted a first-ever defeat on American Tyler McCreary and now hopes for a shot at the world super featherweight title.
The Jackal beat McCreary in a unanimous decision, with all three judges marking it 100-88.
McCreary went down twice in the fight in Las Vegas, from a body shot in round six and from hooks to the body in the ninth.
The Northern Irishman has previously held world titles at super-bantamweight and featherweight.
If the 32-year-old wins the super featherweight belt he would become Ireland’s first-ever three-weight world champion.