Arthur Lanigan-O’Keeffe wins gold at pentathlon World Cup

The Kilkenny native won a gold medal at the UIPM 2018 pentathlon World Cup in Sofi
Arthur Lanigan-O’Keeffe won gold in Sofia on Saturday. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Arthur Lanigan-O’Keeffe won gold in Sofia on Saturday. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

 

Arthur Lanigan-O’Keeffe of Ireland has won gold in the men’s individual final at the UIPM 2018 pentathlon World Cup in Sofia.

The 26-year-old from Kilkenny is a two-time Olympian, and in 2012 he became the first male Irish pentathlete to make it through to a World Cup final.

Silver went to world number one Jun Woongtae of Korea and Pierre Dejardin of France claimed bronze in the fourth Pentathlon World Cup of the 2018 season.

As he celebrated his first individual pentathlon World Cup medal, Lanigan-O’Keeffe said: “I was feeling pretty beaten up after the semi-final and I was worried my legs wouldn’t hold up, so I’m delighted to win. It’s a bit of an outer-body experience.

“To make things even better my girlfriend (Natalya Coyle) medalled yesterday and this is the first time we have won individual medals at the World Cup so it’s a great result all round.

“As you can see I’m pretty red in the face but thankfully my body held up today. We’ve come through some hard times and now the results are starting to show.

“I’ll dust off my legs, get into the plunge pool and get ready for tomorrow’s mixed relay because we mean business.”

Coyle claimed a silver medal on Friday in Sofia.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.