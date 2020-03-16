Anglers weather storms and coronavirus fears to start the season

Against all the odds, the game angling season finally got under way in the last few weeks, albeit at a snail’s pace. One storm after another, accompanied by floods, biting gale-force winds, thunderous downpours and now Covid-19, have all contributed to a disappointing start to the season following an almost five-month layoff.

If there is any consolation, it’s the old adage that the season never really gets going until St Patrick’s Day, so perhaps all is not lost. A snapshot of a selection of fisheries around the country indicates a few hardy anglers were prepared to face the elements and, indeed, were rewarded with some quality fish.

French angler Patrick Duperat displaying a fine salmon of 11lb caught by his wife Chlo while trolling on Lough Currane. Photograph: Vincent Appleby

Lough Currane recorded its third salmon (four if one includes the first salmon of 2020 in Ireland from Butler’s Pool). The lucky angler on this occasion was Chlo Duperat from France, a great fish of 11lb on the troll while fishing with gillie Frank Donnelly.

The Drowes was running at a high level on Monday but, as the week progressed, water levels dropped to more suitable angling conditions. As a result the river fished very well – especially at the weekend.

Three salmon were caught from Tuesday to Thursday by Richard Todd (11lb) on a Black Flying “C” from the Old Sea Pool; Paul McCausland (7lb) on worm from the Mill Pool and Bill Likely (9½lb) on a Rapala lure.

Saturday accounted for four – the best – 12lb fish by Marty King on prawn from the Wee Drain, and a further two on Sunday.

On Lough Sheelin, 95 per cent of trout fancied large attractors – Humungus, Zonkers, Minkies, Snakes and Boobys, according to fisheries officer Brenda Montgomery. Pearly bodies and grey mink were popular, but the Humungus excelled as an excellent lure in early season. A slow figure-of-eight retrieve will bring results if the fish are in the vicinity, she said.

Successful anglers using Di3 and Di5 lines and sticking to the shallows, rocky shores and around the lake’s bays, inlets and exposed points had the best results. “Work the edge of shallows just where it drops to the deep, this is where most trout hang out,” said Montgomery.

A few trout were caught on teams of wets; the most popular setups included Black Pennel, Connemara Black (size 8), Sooty Olive, Claret Bibio, Golden Olive Bumble and Glister Ollie.

Dabblers also attracted fish up to 3.5lbs; the most popular were Silver, Pearly, Green Sooty, Hare’s Ear, Red Hackle and Fiery Brown. A size 6 Claret Dabbler as a top dropper using di3 or di5 can be good for taking early-season feeders.

Best areas were Stony Island, the back of Church Island, Merry Point, Inchacup, Bog Bay, Rusheen, Chambers Bay and Kilnahard to Crover.

Biggest fish for the week weighed 7lb, caught by Dublin angler Andris Kalnins on a Gold Humungus on a Di5 line; the total number of trout recorded was 48.

Two days into the season, Christopher Defillon landed this magnificent trout on Sheelin

New regulations

Sheelin anglers should be made aware of the new regulations – Bylaw 949 – which strictly prohibit:

“The taking of any brown trout of less than 36 centimetres.

“For a person to fish with more than 2 rods at any one time.

“To fish with more than 4 rods at any one time when there is more than one person on board the boat concerned.

“For a person to take more than 2 trout per day.

“All trolling on the lake from March 1st to June 16th (inclusive).

“To fish or to attempt to take or to fish for fish of any kind other than during the period from March 1st to October 12th in any year.”

