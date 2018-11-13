Rory McIlroy to step back from European Tour next season

Rory McIlroy has revealed that he may not fulfil the requirements for European Tour membership next season after the shake-up of the global calendar caused by the US PGA Championship moving from August to May.

“I am starting my year off in the States and that will be the big focus of mine up until the end of August and then we will assess from there,” said McIlroy, who needs to play four European Tour tournaments outside the majors and WGC events, but currently only has two on his schedule.

“I guess my thing is that I want to play against the strongest fields week-in and week-out and for the most part of the season that is in America. If I want to continue to contend in the majors and to continue my journey back towards the top of the game, then that’s what I want to do.

“Right now that is all sort of up in the air, but if it were to be that I don’t fulfil my membership next year, it’s not a Ryder Cup year so it’s not the end of the world.

“I am always going to want to play the Ryder Cup, so if that does happen so be it and I will try and make the Ryder Cup team the year after.”