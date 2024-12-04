LPGA and USGA update gender policy for competition eligibility

The LPGA and USGA have announced a change to their gender policies that prohibits players who have been through male puberty from competing as a female.

The policy, which goes into effect in 2025, was developed alongside a "working group of top experts in medicine, science, sport physiology, golf performance and gender policy law," the LPGA said in a news release.

"This working group has advised that the effects of male puberty confer competitive advantages in golf performance compared to players who have not undergone male puberty," read the release.

To be eligible, players must be assigned female at birth or transition to female before puberty.

READ MORE

The policy applies to athletes competing on the LPGA Tour, Epson Tour and Ladies European Tour as well as in eight USGA championships.

"Our policy is reflective of an extensive, science-based and inclusive approach," said LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan. "The policy represents our continued commitment to ensuring that all feel welcome within our organization, while preserving the fairness and competitive equity of our elite competitions."

The updated policy bans transgender athlete Hailey Davidson from further competition. Davidson competed in the second stage of LPGA qualifying school in October, falling short of an LPGA Tour card but earning limited status on the Epson Tour for 2025.

“Can’t say I didn’t see this coming,” Davidson (32) wrote Wednesday in an Instagram story. “Banned from the Epson and the LPGA. All the silence and people wanting to stay ‘neutral’ thanks for absolutely nothing. This happened because of all your silence.”

USGA CEO Mike Whan said the updated policy is similar to those used in swimming, track and field, and other sports.

“It starts with competitive fairness as the North star,” Whan told the Associated Press in a telephone interview. “We tried not to get into politics, or state by state or any of that stuff. We just simply said, ‘Where would somebody - at least medically today - where do we believe somebody would have a competitive advantage in the field?’ And we needed to draw a line.

"We needed to be able to walk into any women's event and say with confidence that nobody here has a competitive advantage based on their gender. And this policy delivers that."

Elsewhere, two Irish women, Sara Byrne and Lauren Walsh, compete at the LPGA Q-Series Final Qualifying at Magnolia Grove Golf Club in Alabama on Thursday with a dream of getting a card for the main tour.

The duo begin a gruelling five-round tournament looking to join Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow on the premium tour in the women’s game. The field will have 99 players competing for a card, with the top 25 and ties getting a place on the LPGA Tour next season. Other players in the field include former Women’s British Open champion Sophia Popov and former Solheim Cup and LPGA Tour winner Bronte Law.

(c) Copyright Field Level Media