Pádraig Harrington continues good form at KLM Open

Pádraig Harrington’s two-week layoff after his best finish on the European Tour in two years didn’t have much of a negative impact on the Dubliner as he opened with a three under par round of 68 at the KLM Open in the Netherlands.

The three-time Major winner lost a three-shot lead on the back nine at the D+D Czech Masters in Prague a few weeks ago where Andrea Pavan went on to win.

However, Harrington – who will be a vice-captain to Thomas Bjorn at the Ryder Cup at the end of the month – got back on the birdie trail early in Spijk with three in his first nine holes after starting at the 10th.

A good round threatened to be derailed on the way in with bogeys at his 10th and 14th holes but he responded with further birdies at the 15th and 18th to sign for a 68, four shots off the lead held by China’s Ashun Wu who carded a bogey-free round of 64.

Paul Dunne is the only other Irish competitor in the field and the Greystones man is looking to find some form after back-to-back missed cuts in his last two starts and no top-10s since the China Open in April.

Early on it looked like it could be another frustrating week for the 2017 British Masters champion when he double bogeyed the Par 4 fifth. He did answer back with a birdie at the very next hole but a bogey at the eighth saw him go out in 37 shots, two over par.

But the 28-year-old showed good character on the back nine to battle back with birdies at the 12th, 15th and 16th to get under par for the day and sign for a round of 70, leaving him six shots off the lead.

